Brandy and Monica expand Boy Is Mine tour

Brandy and Monica have added three more dates to their Boy Is Mine tour, and they all happen to be in Florida. The trek will now make stops in Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville, allowing fans there to join the generational celebration of R&B.

Brandy and Monica will perform in Tampa's Amalie Arena on Dec. 12, Miami's Kaseya Center on Dec. 13 and Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Dec. 14.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time via an American Express Early Access presale. An artist and local/venue promoter presale will then follow, before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com and BlackPromotersCollective.com.

As with the previously announced dates, the Florida shows will feature performances from special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and American Idol season 23 winner Jamal Roberts.

