A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Sei Less provide Thanksgiving meal to group of NYC teens

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teamed up with restaurant Sei Less to give back to 50 teenagers in his native New York. The teens were part of the nonprofit Children of Promise, NYC, which is dedicated to supporting children "affected by parental incarceration through education, mentoring, and emotional care," its website says. They were treated to signature items from Sei Less' menu, like Beijing chicken and vegetable lo mein. Boogie even stopped by to talk to and take pictures with the teens.

"Giving back to my community, especially bringing joy to these kids who've been impacted by the criminal justice system meant so much," A Boogie said in a press release, according to Complex. "Hearing their stories reminds me why it's so important to be thankful for what you have. I'm grateful to have played a part in bringing smiles to their faces this holiday season."

"We're proud to continue fostering connections between music, fine dining, and community," added Sei Less co-owner Dara Mirjahangiry. "This Thanksgiving dinner is just one way Sei Less is giving back to those who need it most, and we're grateful to A Boogie for helping make it a night to remember."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.