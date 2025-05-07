Bobby Shmurda apologizes to fans for canceling Still Alive Tour days before its start

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Bobby Shmurda canceled his Still Alive Tour a week before its start and apologized to fans on social media while suggesting the cancellation was caused by promotion issues.

“I have to go through lawsuits with these guys ... that I knew better to do business with,” he wrote. “let this be a life lesson to all business owners and affiliate .Don’t leave nothing in no one hands don’t matter how much you gotta work. Nobody’s gonna treat your work like it’s you except if you got a top pause, done expert,, but that happens once in a blue moon because you have money does not make you a boss.”

He continued, “I apologize again to all of my fans I might have to go through some lawsuits and lawyer fee money a.k.a. The industry most wanted ain’t nothing new I been fighting."

Bobby also shared screenshots of his argument with Oakstreet Media CEO Sergio Patillo and Halo Touring booking agent Philip Stengel, who claimed the real reason the tour was canceled was poor ticket sales.

"Let's be clear: the tour was canceled because average ticket sales across markets were 10 per city. That's not viable under any circumstances-no matter the artist or budget," Stengel said, sharing screenshots of Bobby's ticket sales in D.C., Hampton and Denver in an Instagram Story.

“Bobby Shmurda chose to publicly vent rather than acknowledge performance metrics. His frustration is understood, but the numbers don't lie. The problem wasn't promotion-it was demand. This industry isn't about emotion; it's about execution. If 10 people are buying tickets, there's no show. Period,” he continued. “This post was a distraction. The facts are the facts."

