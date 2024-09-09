Big Sean talks 'Better Me Than You,' musical hiatus and being consistent

Big Sean recently released his album Better Me Than You, opening up to fans about his life over the past few years. It's his first project in three years, following his EP with Hit-Boy, but he tells XXL he had no intention of taking that long of a break.

"I don't even know why it took so long between the projects, honestly," Big Sean shares. "That wasn't the intention at all." After much thought, he says he took the time to get his mind right, as he struggles with anxiety and depression. He was also prioritizing his family: he'd welcomed son Noah Hasani with Jhené Aiko in 2022.

"I was very present through the pregnancy and through especially our son’s first year. So to me, I guess, that’s almost two years, essentially," he says, making sense of the hiatus, noting he "wouldn’t have done it any other way."

Sean adds he's been consistent with himself, but not so much with music.

“Consistency is an important part of my life,” he says. “I feel like I haven’t been the most consistent maybe in music as I could be, but I’ve always, especially lately, I’ve been consistent with myself. You got to take care of yourself."

He continues, "But as far as musically goes ... I know that’s one of my biggest things that I lack is consistency and so I would love to ... I think I got a lot of momentum and I got a lot of music, so I got a lot to share. I got a lot of ideas. I got a lot of things to offer to the world. Not just the music. That’s why I wrote a book as well.”

It's all tied in with his purpose to be an inspiration to others.

