Big Boi, Whirlpool team up for limited-edition washing machines that play 'So Fresh, So Clean'

Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" paved the way for Big Boi's new partnership with home appliance company Whirlpool. He's teamed with the brand to give away five limited-edition front-load washers that play the song after each wash cycle.

"They called up and was like, you know, the kings of 'so fresh, so clean' and the washing machine kings need to get together," he told The Blast of how the partnership came to life. "We are on theme, we are on code, we got the same mission - to be the cleanest that we can be and the freshest we can be, and they was like, we want to put your song on the new Whirlpool washing machine."

He notes the song isn't "just a chime" like he thought, but rather the original track.

Fans can follow WhirlpoolUSA, comment #whirlpoolsofresh, and like Whirlpool and Big Boi's Sweepstakes post for their chance to win the limited-edition washing machines, complete with Big Boi's signature. The deadline to enter the contest is Sept. 23; winners will be notified on Instagram.

In other Big Boi news, he spoke to The Blast about the 25th anniversary of Outkast's Stankonia, which he believes stood the test of time because of "all the experimentation" on the album.

"It was not just one thing, like all of our albums, it takes you on a journey," he said. "It's not one tempo. It's not just one instrument. It's all types of sounds and vibes. And it's energetic."

