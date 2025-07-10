Best public middle schools in the Miami metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Miami metro area using data from Niche. (SeventyFour // Shutterstock/SeventyFour // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#10. Iprep North

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 513 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#9. Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,371 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,841 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#7. Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 926 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#6. City of Pembroke Pines Charter High School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,153 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#5. Young Women's Preparatory Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#4. Spanish River Community High School

- School grades: PK, 6-12
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,742 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#3. Mast Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,548 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. iPrep Academy

- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

- School grades: K-12
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,333 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!