'Bel-Air' renewed for fourth and final season

NBCUniversal
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Peacock series Bel-Air will soon be coming to an end. The network's announced the show will be returning for a fourth and final season.

The show, a modern-day reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premiered in 2022, after executive producer Morgan Cooper's spec trailer went viral. Since then, fans have witnessed Will's journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air, which sees him "navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known," a press release states.

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar, Simone-Joy Jones, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman and Jimmy AkingbolaThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid have appeared as guests, as well as SaweetieBill Bellamy, Andra Day, Melissa De Sousa, Vic Mensa, Karrueche Tran, Marlon Wayans and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

