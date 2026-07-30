Barack Obama's 2026 summer playlist includes songs by Doechii and SZA, BossMan Dlow and more

BossMan Dlow performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 07, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

Barack Obama has returned with the 2026 edition of his summer playlist.

This go-round, he's included songs from Doechii and SZA, BossMan Dlow, Vince Staples, Fred Hammond and Tyla.

Doechii and SZA's "girl, get up." made the cut, as did BossMan's "Motion Party." Obama also listed Vince's "White Flag," Fred's "I Feel Good" and Tyla's "She Did it Again" with Zara Larsson.

Other songs on the list include "I Feel Good" by Earth, Wind & Fire, "Make Me Wanna" by October London, "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye and "Anyone Who Had a Heart" by the late Luther Vandross.

BossMan and October were among those who reacted to making the list. BossMan wrote on his Instagram Story, "You know You always invited to the Motion Party unc. You the [goat emoji]." October simply wrote, "Thank you Mr. President."

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