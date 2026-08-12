Back-to-school budgeting: 6 ways parents can keep costs under control

Back-to-school season can bring a concentrated wave of expenses, including supplies, clothing, technology, transportation and activity fees. Deloitte's 2026 Back-to-School Survey found that parents plan to spend an average of $557 per K-12 student. Half of respondents said they plan to cut back on other expenses, including dining out and entertainment, to make room in their budgets.

Below, CreditFresh provides simple tips to help families separate must-have school costs from optional purchases and spread spending across the weeks before classes begin.

1. Small Savings Make a Big Difference

Whether you keep a box or a bank account for loose change or spare dollars, don't minimize the value of small savings. Find a way to put money aside that works for you in a way that lets that money grow. The two most important steps are putting the money aside and not touching it for random purposes. These small steps can help you start saving toward an emergency fund or your financial goals.

Consider setting aside a small amount each week in a dedicated school fund. Even modest contributions can help cover costs such as field trips, replacement supplies, activity fees or new shoes later in the year.

2. Create a Budget for the Full School Year

Back-to-school costs do not end after the first day of classes. In addition to supplies and clothing, parents may need to plan for school lunches, transportation, field trips, sports, extracurricular activities, technology, class photos and other fees that arise throughout the year.

Start by listing the school-related expenses you already know about and estimating what each one may cost. Separate immediate purchases from expenses that are likely to come later, then decide how much you can reasonably set aside for each category.

Review the budget throughout the school year and adjust it as new costs come up. A plan that accounts for the full year can help prevent smaller school expenses from becoming unexpected financial pressures.

3. Stock up on Basics and Necessities During Sales

Stocking up on basics can be useful, especially for school supplies and other shelf-stable, back-to-school essentials that are likely to be needed later in the year. Compare prices and use a school list to avoid buying duplicates or items that may not be required. The savings can be significant depending on the item.

The Deloitte survey found that 71% of parents surveyed would switch brands if their preferred brand was too expensive, while 60% plan to shop at more affordable retailers.

Birthdays and holidays come every year. Buy the paper goods and decorations when they are on sale and put them away in a closet or drawer. It might be a financial stretch in the moment, but in the long term, you save money.

4. Manage your Due Dates

You may be able to call credit card companies and utility companies and ask about changing your due dates. If you have too many bills coming due around the same time each month, contact the vendor and see what your options are. Spreading out your billing due dates can significantly ease your monthly financial stress.

5. Be More Thoughtful about Spending on Non-Essential Items

Many people are surprised by how well they do and how much they save during a no-buy challenge. It is not about depriving yourself of a necessity but encouraging you to be more intentional about spending money.

Maybe you set a dollar and time limit — for example, anything over $50 requires sleeping on it before making a decision. Anything other than necessities requires discussion, and you can figure out what might work for you and your family to bring down spending on non-essential items. This can help you stay mindful and focused on what really matters.

6. Buy-Nothing and Free-Cycle Groups

Look into local buy-nothing and free-cycle groups. They are an online resource for items, typically household items, that have a longer lifespan than one user. Whether these are kids' toys, furniture, clothing, books, sports equipment, or the boxes these things came in, people are getting rid of items they no longer need that are typically in good condition or better.

Local buy-nothing groups, parent groups and community exchanges can be useful places to find backpacks, uniforms, books, calculators, musical instruments and sports equipment.

These groups are also a good way to get rid of your own excess stuff. Often, these groups have brand-new items.

Review Your School Budget Throughout the Year

A school budget should change as the year progresses. After the first few weeks, compare what you actually spent with what you planned. Review which categories cost more than expected and set aside room for upcoming expenses such as field trips, winter clothing, sports registration and year-end activities.

There are many different ways to learn about budgeting for parents:

Check online for financial tips. Talk to your friends to find out how they budget. Find a money mentor. This can be a friend, a relative, or part of a community group. Check if your public library has resources and programming. Some libraries offer free financial programs with professional speakers. Check whether your local community has classes on budgets and personal money management. These classes are usually inexpensive and can be well worth the cost.

Disclaimer: Information in this article, including references to third parties, is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or individualized financial or legal advice.

This story was produced by CreditFresh and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.