Baby Keem releases music video for 'Good Flirts' featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

Baby Keem has released another visual from his Ca$ino album. "Good Flirts" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd, and directed by Renell Medrano, is now available to watch on YouTube.

Keem first premiered the video at a surprise pop-up show at New York City's Webster Hall Wednesday night, which he announced earlier in the day on X.

According to setlist.fm, he performed Ca$ino tracks "Circus Circus Freestyle," "Birds & The Bees," the title track and "House Money," as well as older songs including "MOSHPIT" and "ORANGE SODA" from 2019's Die For My B****, and "vent" and "bank account" from 2021's The Melodic Blue.

Keem's show served as somewhat of a makeup to fans after a snowstorm forced the cancellation of his NYC album signing on Feb. 23.

Outside his Ca$ino release party and a surprise appearance on Kendrick's GNX tour, Keem hadn't performed a full show since November 2023, when he played at Camp Flog Gnaw.

He's set to return to New York on June 4 as part of his Ca$ino tour and will perform at the 2026 Governors Ball the following day.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

