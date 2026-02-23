Baby Keem releases 'Birds & the Bees' music video

Baby Keem has released the music video for his song "Birds & the Bees."

Directed by Jack Begert, the video shows Keem growing frustrated with his partner, Anna, for purposely taking a long time to get ready for an event. She fires back, complaining about how many times she’s gone out with him that week, prompting him to mumble, “I should have brought Jade.” The remark backfires, and Anna punches him, leaving him with a bloody nose before storming out.

Keem later sits with friends and learns that Anna is rumored to have “two kings.” He checks his phone and bank account, only to discover she has drained his funds. He jumps into a car and races after Anna, catching sight of her as she boards a private jet. However, he arrives at the runway too late, as the jet has already taken off.

The music video is now available on YouTube.

"Birds & the Bees" appears on Keem's newly released album, Ca$ino. He's set to support the project with a tour that kicks off April 11.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

