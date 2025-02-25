Ashanti shares whether she and Nelly want another baby

Ashanti and Nelly are proud parents of their son, Kareem Kenkaide "KK" Haynes, but she wants another baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.

"I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled," she said in an interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi. "My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full."

“We’re going to add some more,” she continued, noting she'd definitely want a little girl "to balance it out."

"I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great," she said.

Ashanti and Nelly rekindled their romance in 2023 after a nearly decadelong breakup and years of not speaking to each other.

"We were together for 11 years off and on," she tells E! of their relationship. "We stopped, we hated each other for a good chunk of time. And then we spun the block. It just feels like timing is everything."

“It was, ‘I can’t believe these feelings came back,’” Ashanti continued. “That’s what it was for me. When we first started talking and dating again it was like, ‘Wait a minute, these feelings were gone. How did they creep back?’”

The couple quietly tied the knot in December 2023 and welcomed Kareem on July 18, 2024.

