Apple Music crowns Tyler, The Creator its artist of the year

Tyler, The Creator, performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Tyler, The Creator's impact on music and culture will be celebrated, as he's been named Apple Music's Artist of the Year. A press release states he's had the most worldwide plays, listeners and hours listened on the platform in 2025.

Chromakopia became Apple Music's most successful album to date, factoring first-day and first-week sales, while Don't Tap The Glass topped Apple Music's overall charts in over 55 countries. Apple says 2025 has been Tyler's best year on the service.

"Tyler continues to prove that anything is possible. His creativity has been incredible all year," said Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director, in a statement. "His creative risk-taking is only matched by the care he takes to present it, and he inspires his peers and fans now, just as he will continue to inspire generations to come."

Tyler thanked fans in his own statement and expressed his appreciation for their support of his music. "This year, for my career, was the biggest so far," he said. "To be this year’s Apple Music Artist of the Year, it’s sick. I appreciate the love. I appreciate the recognition. It means a lot to me, especially for the music and things that I make."

He asked fans to "please keep supporting folks who are a bit out of the box for how they do things."

Tyler's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Dodger Stadium in LA.

