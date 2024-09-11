Andra Day says she's encouraged by reaction to 'The Deliverance'

Andra Day stars as Ebony Jackson in The Deliverance, based on the real-life story of Latoya Ammons, a woman who discovers strange, demonic occurrences and finds herself fighting for her life against these mysterious forces. As a Christian, Andra was initially hesitant to take on the role. But after prayer and a talk with director Lee Daniels, she was convinced to take on the story, suggesting it's one that can help bring people closer to God.

"I was reminded that these aren't things that I'm supposed to be afraid of as a believer," she tells ABC Audio. "I have a value over them. Coming to terms with this, however, didn't make the process easier."

Andra worked with her acting coach Tasha to prepare and made sure to dive into Latoya's story, getting a temporary tattoo of her children's names, which has yet to fade, and spending time in Philadelphia and growing close with the actors who play her kids in the film. She researched documentaries about the story, watched interviews and reached out to people who'd experienced the weird occurrences. Smoking a few cigarettes also helped her get in the mode, as well as speaking to her mom, who closely related to Ebony's story.

Though "excited and honored" to do the film, Andra says she was worn out by the process, noting she "definitely needed some break time" after it was over. Seeing fans' reactions, and the fact that the movie is #3 on Netflix, has also made her realize it "was worth it."

"I'm excited. I'm ecstatic," she says of the response to the film, noting the jokes on social media are "taking me out." "But also people are so moved by the movie ... I'm really, really encouraged by just the support in people's reaction."

