André 3000 releases short film inspired by his EP

André 3000 has released his short film titled 7 piano sketches, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Graham Mason.

According to a press release, the film follows André on his way to work, notebook in hand, as he encounters various characters with distinct traits that complement the piano he carries on his back throughout the story.

The film is inspired and soundtracked by the music of his homonymous 2025 EP, which consists of instrumental piano recordings André made in Texas a decade before New Blue Sun was released, he previously explained on Instagram. At the time, he said he had no intention of presenting the recordings to the public in any capacity.

The EP was originally titled The Best Worst Rap Album In History because, as André noted in the original liner notes, "there are no lyrics on it at all."

"It's the best because it's the free-est emotionally and best I've felt personally," he continued. "It's the best because it's like a palette [sic] cleanser for me."

7 piano sketches is now streaming exclusively on MUBI.

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