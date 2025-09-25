Anderson .Paak teams with GOAL Projects to create kits for girls youth soccer team

Anderson .Paak of Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/WireImage)

Anderson .Paak's latest venture benefits youth who play soccer in Ventura County, California. It's a partnership with GOAL Projects, a new initiative from GOAL, for which he designed soccer kits for the Oxnard Eagles girls soccer teams. The kit includes a black soccer ball, T-shirt and a limited-edition soccer jersey featuring the font used for several of Paak's album covers, the #86 in honor of his birth year, the GOAL logo on the front and "Yes Lawd" on the back.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oxnard Eagles team, and will be used to provide scholarships and help cover expenses like rent, practice equipment and transportation.

"Man, you have an opportunity to uplift kids in the same streets where I made my way, you give me a call," Paak tells Billboard. "When GOAL came to me with this idea, I was all in. It wasn't just about a jersey; it was about connecting music and soccer — two things that bring people together everywhere."

"And the fact that every jersey helps out the Oxnard Eagles, these amazing young girls from my hometown? That’s the part that made it a no-brainer," he continued. "It’s bigger than sport. It’s about community and giving these kids the chance to shine.”

The Anderson .Paak x GOAL Projects collection is now available at online and will be sold in person at the .Paak House Festival, taking place Oct. 11 on the California State University Channel Islands campus.

“.Paak House has always been about giving my community a VIP experience, showing kids and families that they deserve the same love and spotlight as anybody else,” says Paak. “It’s about creating spaces where people can come together, celebrate and feel supported."

