Anderson .Paak says he begged Dr. Dre for chance to perform at 2022 Super Bowl

Anderson .Paak and Eminem perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Anderson .Paak's drum performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show was the result of his determination to be onstage. As a recent guest on Drink Champs, he shared that he'd asked Dr. Dre if he could be part of the lineup after seeing a flyer for the event.

“They had already dropped a flyer for the Super Bowl. I was not on that s***,” Paak recalls. “I hit Dre direct. ‘Dre, what the f***? Let me get on that joint. Let me play drums, something. I gotta get in there some way. ... He said, ‘Hey, it’s all good.’”

Paak says he then found a way to make light of the situation and jokingly created a flyer with his face on it.

"I showed it to [Dre]. He started cracking up. He was like, ‘Make sure they know it’s a joke,’” Paak says.

The joke later turned to reality, as Paak played the drums to "Lose Yourself" during Eminem's set, which he says "went off without a hitch."

Though he intended to "be straight-faced" while performing, Paak says the opposite happened when the moment arrived. "As you can see, I had the biggest f****** smile the whole time," he tells Drink Champs. "I tried. I was hyped."

Dr. Dre performed alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent appeared as a surprise guest.

In other Paak news, he spent the weekend performing at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival, where he was joined by surprise guest E40.

E40 performed "Tell Me When to Go" and his verse on Big Sean's "I Don't F*** With You" before Paak made another request, according to the SF Chronicle. "Promise me we're going to do a record tonight. We need to make a song for the city."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.