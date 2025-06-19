Amazon Music to livestream exclusive Erykah Badu performance on Juneteenth

Rotation, Amazon Music's Black music brand, will be livestreaming an exclusive Erykah Badu concert on Juneteenth as part of their Forever in Rotation celebration honoring Black Music Month and the Black artists who remain in our rotation.

Badu Presents: Echos 19 will see Erykah take the stage live at The Bomb Factory in her hometown of Dallas, performing a set filled with fan-favorites, classics and an introduction of her new era.

The broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. CT on Amazon Music's Twitch channel and Prime Video with Wayno, Nyla Symone and Mouse Jones serving as hosts. Tye Harris will perform as the opening act, and then Badu will take over.

"For the last four years, Rotation has made it our mission to livestream the most important cultural moments during Black Music Month. This year, we're excited to provide fans with a front-row seat to Erykah Badu's hometown show in Dallas," said Sierra Lever, head of hip-hop and R&B for Amazon Music. "Erykah is a true, one-of-one innovator, a visionary who has redefined music multiple times over, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this moment to her fans around the world."

