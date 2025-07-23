Alicia Keys launches nonprofit inspired by her Broadway musical, 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys' childhood neighborhood gave her the idea for the Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen, and now the musical has inspired her new nonprofit.

The Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation was founded in 2024 to "open doors, spark dreams, and create space" for historically underrepresented communities, according to its website.

With help from local communities and community-based organizations, KDF offers multi-disciplinary arts programming, including access to the city's arts scene, educational enrichment, fellowships and other professional pathways, according to the nonprofit.

"[W]e are creating something that makes people and communities feel empowered, inspired and engaged. We want people to know that their stories and their voices matter, that we all belong here," Alicia tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Our mission is to expand access to the arts, support creatives and diversify the people at the table. We can create spaces where dreams come true."

Asad Ali Jafri has been appointed the first executive director of the nonprofit.

"We're proud to build programs that expand access to the arts and support communities that have long been left out of these opportunities," Asad tells THR of KDF. "We're creating spaces where dreams can take root and thrive."

Hell's Kitchen is now playing at the Shubert Theatre.

