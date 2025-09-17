Advisory committee denies Jay-Z-backed proposal for Times Square casino

The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup semi final football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Real Madrid CF. Paris Saint-Germain FC won 4-0 over Real Madrid CF. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Jay-Z's proposal to build a casino in New York City's Times Square has been denied. Deadline reports the Community Advisory Committee voted 4-2 against the bid he submitted with Roc Nation, Caesars Palace and SL Green Properties to build a casino at 1515 Broadway.

Jason Laks, the president of The Broadway League, said in the statement that the decision will "protect the magic of Broadway for the one hundred thousand New Yorkers who depend on it for their livelihoods, and for the tens of millions who come from around the world to experience it."

"A casino can go anywhere, but Broadway only lives here," he continued.

The vote comes days after Jay-Z described what he saw as the casino's benefit to the city.

"There is only one Broadway, and we respect that. This project isn't about taking away from Broadway – it's about strengthening it," he told City & State New York. "Casino visitors will buy tickets, fill seats, book dinners before shows, and keep hotels in the area full. The things Broadway needs – more ticket sales, added security, cleaner streets, and jobs that support workers between shows – are what this project will make possible."

