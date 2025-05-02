A$AP Rocky says being a father to sons RZA and Riot has influenced his creative process

A$AP Rocky's role as a father has not taken from his creative process; instead, he says, it's influenced it.

"Being a father is my creative process now because I just embodied it as a whole," he shared on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. "I never really had a role model or just an iconic figure ... and I guess I'm that for people, and I didn't purposely try to do that, but I take it as a badge of honor."

"I'm so flattered and, you know, just being me [hope] that it can inspire people to actually do something that is considered good being a present, active father. I love that s***," he continued. "For me, my dad was a proud dad. He taught me everything I know, especially how to be a gentleman and whatnot, so I was prepared to be a dad my whole life, man, you know? I'm ready, and I'm 36 going on 37, man. These clothes suit me well."

Rocky adds his favorite part of watching sons RZA and Riot grow up has been witnessing their changing personalities.

"Man, it's amazing. Obviously, they [are] still growing into their personalities and stuff and developing, but it's amazing," he said. "To see them actually, like, interact with each other and interact with me and with their mom. And it's, it's amazing. It's beautiful."

"It's something that you dream about, and when it happens, it's just like you [are] living your dream," Rocky added. "And I hate to make it sound extra ... but that's just how it is for me."

