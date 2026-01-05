A$AP Rocky releases lead single for 'Don't Be Dumb' + accompanying music video

A$AP Rocky is setting the tone for his Don't Be Dumb era with the release of the album's lead single, "Punk Rocky."

The indie, subversive track arrives with a music video directed by The Three Musketeers made up of Rocky, Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks. In the visual, Rocky, sporting pink hair rollers, rehearses in a garage with his punk rock band before police interrupt, slamming the group against a car and checking their pockets, before letting them go. Rocky ends up with a black eye, which becomes a character of its own, as it sings throughout the video.

As the band resumes rehearsing, they spark mixed reactions from their neighbors. One neighbor, played by Winona Ryder, embraces the noise, dancing along and even bringing them a treat, while another is visibly upset, triggering a fight that lands the band in jail.

After taking mugshots, the group turns up inside their cell before eventually being released on bail. They later perform a concert on the roof of a house, where Ryder’s character is spotted in the crowd.

As Rocky tries to reduce the swelling of his eye, he’s interrupted by a man crashing through his window. Rocky escapes through another window, fires his gun and is arrested once again. While handcuffed in the back of a police car, he attempts to light his lighter, and the video ends in what appears to be a crash or explosion.

Now available on YouTube, the "Punk Rocky" video brings the Don't Be Dumb artwork to life, featuring several of Rocky's alter egos, specifically five of the six depicted. It also features cameos from Danny Elfman, Thundercat, A$AP Nast and more.

Don't Be Dumb is Rocky's first studio album following 2018's Testing; it's set to arrive on Jan. 16.

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

