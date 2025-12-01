A$AP Rocky named Chanel brand ambassador

A$AP Rocky attends The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky is working with yet another fashion brand: He's been announced as a house ambassador for the fashion house Chanel.

"Rocky is an incredible artist who puts his heart and soul into every project he's involved in, in addition to being an incredible human being," Chanel's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, said in a statement, per Elle. "Musician, actor, father, friend...he brings so much to the table and always delivers with kindness. We are thrilled to welcome him to Chanel and I'm thrilled to work together again."

"Matthieu's imagination is pushing fashion forward. His designs feel both sensitive and strong, they're grounded in reality but at the same time, always invite one to wonder. I'm so excited to see him at Chanel," adds Rocky, who stars alongside Margaret Qualley in a new short film from Chanel.

It captures Rocky as he wakes up in bed beside Qualley, who rushes to take the subway in New York City. Rocky secretly follows her, crossing various obstacles to get to her and propose.

Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 show is set to debut Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Chanel is the latest brand Rocky has worked with. He's been named the creative director for Ray-Ban and Puma's partnership with Formula 1, among other things.

