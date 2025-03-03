A$AP Rocky is tired of giving 'Don't Be Dumb' updates: 'I just want to drop it'

A$AP Rocky shared an update on his upcoming album, though he's wary of continuing to update fans on its status.

"I'm in the mixing and mastering realm of it," he recently told GQ, "but I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album."

“They’re just ready to get this s***, you know what I'm saying? I don't think anybody wants to hear where I'm at with it, how far is it along and all that," he continues. "They just want to hear some s*** just to see where I'm at, and I promise I got some new s*** in store. I'm challenging myself. It's like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse.”

Rocky adds that he doesn't "want to keep saying what I'm going to do," but instead wants "to give people what I've been promising them for a long-a** f****** time."

"The truth of the matter is fans, they're starving," he said, referencing his supporters and those of artists including Frank Ocean and Rihanna, "who really take their time to put out timeless pieces, projects and bodies of work."

"I think more so those particular people have a fan base that is like realistically starving," he added. "And the truth of the matter is they need to be fed, and I’m tired of saying that the plate is almost ready. It's hot y'all! It's hot! The chef is cooking. But here we are. I just want to bring it out. A whole gourmet meal. The whole course."

