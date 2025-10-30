A$AP Rocky on his various projects: 'Everything I do is based off building legacy'

: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

A$AP Rocky is a man of many hats, and it's because he's thinking about legacy. In his cover story for Perfect Magazine, he shared that he makes moves based on creativity, not the desire to stay relevant.

"I don’t do all these different endeavours just because I got to be the first at the top of the mountain and plant the flag," Rocky said. "Because it’s not really about who did it first. It’s about who did it the best."

"Everything I do is based off building legacy. That’s why I’m not so eager to just drop, drop, drop. I don’t do things to just try and stay relevant, or keep my name in the conversation," he continued. "I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me."

One of Rocky's titles is actor; he talked to the magazine about working with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest.

"As a New Yorker, it was a dream come true to be between Denzel and Spike Lee. Their dynamic alone is just historical. So I’m honoured to be an honorary member of their legacy," he said.

He also said Lee gave him creative freedom to develop his character, Yung Felon, because he felt "there were a few things the character needed to become more real."

"They put me in the right environment that was familiar with a little nostalgia, and it allowed me to take the character to different places, and borrow stories from the people I was around growing up, and their circumstances," Rocky said. "I appreciate that [Lee] was receptive to all my changes for my personal character."

Highest 2 Lowest is available to stream on Apple TV and Prime Video.

