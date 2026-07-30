7 nightmare tenant and squatter stories from across the US

TurboTenant reports on seven unsettling stories of nightmare tenants and squatters across the US, highlighting cases of illegal occupancy and costly evictions.

A New York homeowner walked into a house she owned and was left in handcuffs. A stranger had changed her locks, and when she changed them back, the police arrested her for an illegal eviction; meanwhile, the stranger leaned on local tenant and squatter protections to stay put.

While her story is unsettling and difficult to believe, nightmare tenants and squatters like this turn up all over the country. For every case that reaches the news, plenty more play out quietly, while owners are locked out of their own homes with no camera crew on the lawn to document the injustice.

Below are seven true stories, along with the two habits that help homeowners and landlords prevent similar situations from unfolding on their own properties.

What these nightmare cases all have in common

The stories TurboTenant covers below are extreme cases, not the everyday realities of owning or renting out a home, and the bad actors differ in ways that matter. Across the seven real cases, three themes surface again and again:

Unauthorized occupants manufacture ownership disputes: A forged or informally extended lease turns a quick police call into a monthslong court fight. Officers often cannot tell a real tenant from a stranger holding a fake rental document. Self-help removal backfires: When an occupant presents a plausible tenancy claim that police cannot resolve, owners may need a court order before retaking possession. Owners who change locks or cut power tend to get arrested or sued before the illegal occupant does. Occupied and vacant rentals require different defenses: A properly screened applicant and a signed lease reduce the risk for an occupied rental. An empty home needs rekeyed locks, regular check-ins, and fast action the moment a stranger turns up.

But the most disturbing fact is this: Not one of these owners saw their fiasco coming, and every time disaster befell one of these owners, it was because they let their guard down. The stories below show where each weak spot was and how little time it took an owner to lose control of their property.

The homeowner arrested for changing her locks

Adele Andaloro inherited her family's home in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York, and in early 2024 began preparing it for sale. That's when she found the locks had changed and strangers were living inside.

When Andaloro brought a locksmith to change the locks, a man claiming to be a tenant forced his way in and called the police. Officers arrested her for illegal eviction, then let him stay.

He claimed he had signed a $3,200 monthly lease and had moved subletters into the rooms, though he had no proof of the lease that day, and news cameras caught the standoff playing out on the property.

At the time, New York law did not expressly exclude squatters from its definition of “tenant,” creating confusion about the state’s 30-day occupancy rule. Unsure who could legally stay, officers played it safe and let the man remain in the home.

The man, Brian Rodriguez, was later sentenced to two years in prison in March 2025 for falsely claiming his tenancy and renting out rooms in the home. Andaloro's case helped push New York to amend its property law in 2024, so squatters no longer count as tenants.

Lesson learned: An owner can lose control of a paid-off house in the time it takes to swap a lock, so check on a vacant property often.

The Airbnb guest who stayed 570 days

Sascha Jovanovic rented his Los Angeles guesthouse to Elizabeth Hirschhorn in 2021 for what was supposed to be a six-month stay at $105 a night. She stayed roughly 570 days, most of them without paying a dollar.

Once her stay exceeded six months, Los Angeles' Cause Ordinance protections applied, and a judge had no expedited process to remove her. A city investigator later found the guesthouse fell under Los Angeles rent-control rules, which handed her unarguable tenant protections.

The allegedly unpermitted guesthouse further complicated the case. Her lawyers argued that she owed nothing, claiming the unit lacked a required occupancy permit and could not be legally rented, meaning he could legally collect nothing.

Hirschhorn then demanded a $100,000 relocation fee from Jovanovic to leave, and the two sued each other. She finally moved out in late 2023 under police escort, leaving behind approximately $60,000 in unpaid rent.

Lesson learned: A short-term stay can harden into a protected tenancy, so get the right permits, put any extension in writing, and learn the local rules before a guest crosses the legal line.

The professional tenant on his 13th eviction

When a constable finally reached a Burlington, Massachusetts, rental, the tenants were already gone. They left trash across the floors and a large hole in the hallway wall.

Bryan Coombes and his partner moved in during December 2023 and went delinquent almost immediately. The nearly two-year fight cost the landlord, a Syrian immigrant with limited English, more than $100,000.

Housing records showed it was Coombes’ 13th eviction in Massachusetts, a pattern that spanned two decades and looped through appeals and bankruptcies. Taxpayers had even covered the cost of rental assistance before the couple was finally removed.

A prior landlord had described the couple as "professional tenants," the same term investigators later used.

Lesson learned: A serial mover can look clean on paper, so verify identity and check eviction reports for recency and whether it ended in a judgment rather than a filing.

Atlanta: Where squatting became a business

In Metro Atlanta, squatters have increasingly targeted vacant homes owned by corporate landlords rather than scattered one-off properties. In one DeKalb County neighborhood, residents say squatters took over boarded-up houses managed by companies like Invitation Homes.

The sheer scale set Atlanta apart. The National Rental Home Council reported that its member companies had roughly 1,200 metro homes taken over, more than in any other market it tracked, though public squatting data remains thin.

One DeKalb County homeowner, real estate agent Paul Callins, came home from caring for his sick wife to find that occupants had moved in and changed the locks. When deputies arrived, one occupant produced a false lease on her phone, and the group claimed a phony leasing agent had conned them. Callins, who believes the lease was faked, regained the property days later.

By 2024, Georgia had seen enough. The state passed the Squatter Reform Act in 2024, making unlawful occupation a clear-cut crime.

Lesson learned: Squatters target empty homes and can show up with fake paperwork ready. Watch vacant properties closely and document ownership before someone else tries to claim it.

The fake lease that changed Florida law

Two women moved into Patti Peeples' Jacksonville, Florida, home overnight, just as she prepared to list it for sale. They cut the realtor's lockbox, drilled out the front door lock, installed their own, and refused to leave.

When Peeples tried to reclaim her property, the pair pointed to a fake lease to justify their tenancy. They claimed they had found the home on Zillow and signed with a landlord named Christopher, though Zillow had no record of the listing and no such landlord existed.

By the time Peeples got them out through a civil ejectment, the “tenants” had occupied the home for 34 days. The women left thousands of dollars in damage behind, including smashed walls, broken windows, and a missing washer and dryer, all while a pending sale fell apart.

Her ordeal helped spark change and inspired Florida's HB 621 in 2024, one of the toughest anti-squatting laws in the country. The law created an expedited sheriff-removal process when the owner and property qualify, and makes damage of $1,000 or more a felony.

Lesson learned: Unoccupied homes are ripe for abuse. Keep an eye on listings and document their condition before a fake lease turns up on someone's phone.

Gone 3 weeks, a squatter took over her Dallas-area home

A few weeks away was all it took. While Terri Boyette handled a family matter out of town, a stranger broke into her Mesquite, Texas, home and settled in as though he owned it.

Police told her it was a civil issue, so she hired a lawyer and waited. It took roughly seven months and a court-ordered eviction to get her house back. By then, the home needed serious work. Crews reportedly cleaned it in hazmat suits because water had run for nine months straight, forcing a complete mold remediation.

Texas lawmakers responded. The state's SB 38, which took effect Jan. 1, 2026, streamlines the civil eviction process and sets faster procedures for resolving possession disputes.

Lesson learned: A few weeks away is enough for squatters to move in, so have someone check a vacant home while you travel and document any break-in the day it happens.

The ‘slice of hell’ an evicted tenant left behind

An evicted Colorado Springs tenant who ran a pet shelter gutted a five-bedroom house so thoroughly that its later listing billed it as a "slice of hell."

The damage traced back to a move-out that nobody actually supervised. After her 2019 eviction, a judge allowed the tenant to return briefly to collect her belongings, and she used an unguarded window to enter and wreck the rental property.

She spray-painted messages to the owner across the walls, left the floors grime-caked with waste, and shut cats inside a bathroom, where they later died. A festering freezer of spoiled meat permeated the entire home.

The owner, sick and living out of state, had not set foot in the home in a decade, and insurance refused to cover a cent of the damage. Empty for nearly 18 months, the house was listed for nearly $600,000 and still needed a small fortune to make it livable.

Lesson learned: A supervised move-out only helps if someone actually supervises it, so send a witness, inspect the unit right after, and check whether your landlord insurance policy includes tenant vandalism.

Two habits that help rental owners avoid nightmare tenants

Some of these stories could have played out differently with more attention to detail. The millions of rental property owners who stayed off this list relied on two habits worth building:

Properly screening tenants: Landlords should verify identity and income, then run a background and eviction-history check on every applicant before they ever hand over a key. A thorough online rental application builds the paper trail that those background checks rely on.

Guarding empty units: Since a vacant home reads as an open invitation. Rekey between tenants, check any empty property every few days, and act the moment a stranger tries to move their belongings in.

A few bits of extra advice from these stories are worth keeping ready:

Verify permits before you rent out a converted space.

before you rent out a converted space. Keep a witness on hand for any supervised move-out.

for any supervised move-out. Carry landlord insurance that covers tenant vandalism.

that covers tenant vandalism. Learn your state's squatters' rights rules so you can act fast without overstepping.

so you can act fast without overstepping. Enlist the help of a qualified lawyer as soon as a possession dispute turns messy.

Put these habits in place today, because the time to build a defense is long before a nightmare tenant moves in to test it.

This story was produced by TurboTenant and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.