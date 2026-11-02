6 Black Friday tips for getting the best deals

Year-round holiday preparation is the name of the game. Strategize early to minimize costs, avoid debt, and maximize the fun.

Turkey and pumpkin pie might be the most popular Thanksgiving traditions, but shopping for Black Friday deals is a close second. In 2024, about 81 million people shopped in stores on Black Friday, and another 87 million shopped online.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great opportunity to save on holiday gifts, appliances, electronics, and much more. So if you're planning any big-ticket purchases, you may want to take advantage of this shopping holiday. Black Friday deals might even come early from your favorite retailers, so be ready. Use the Black Friday tips below from Freedom Debt Relief to shop smart, get the best deals, and avoid a situation where you might be looking for debt relief.

Key Takeaways:

Approach Black Friday strategically for maximum savings and minimum hassle.

Make a shopping list and a budget so you know what you want to buy and how much you can afford to spend.

Set price alerts, use social media, and sign up for the email newsletters of your favorite brands.

1. Plan Ahead With a Black Friday Shopping List

Before you hit the stores on Black Friday, make a list of the must-have items you want to buy. For an even easier time, put the items you want the most at the top of your shopping list.

The sales seem endless on Black Friday, and there are discounts everywhere you look. With a list, you can stay focused on what you need and avoid the distractions of what you don’t. Once you get your must-have items, you can browse around for other deals that catch your eye. Or you can call the day a success and head home for leftovers.

2. Make a Budget and Stick to it

Review your income, expenses, and savings to figure out what you can afford to spend on Black Friday. Set a budget that will keep you out of debt so your shopping doesn't derail your personal finances.

Once you have a budget in place, make a list of people you're shopping for, the gifts you plan on purchasing, and an estimated cost for those items. Add up everything to see if your estimated spending is within your budget. If not, try to swap out some of your gifts for cheaper alternatives. The nice thing about setting up a budget beforehand is that you have time to make adjustments if necessary.

3. Follow Your Favorite Brands Online

Companies are known to share special Black Friday tips and deals with their customers via email and social media. To help ensure you don’t miss out on any deals, follow your favorite brands on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for their email newsletters.

Check your inbox and social accounts in the weeks leading up to Black Friday for special in-store discounts and doorbuster deals. Many stores offer Black Friday deals before the big day, so don’t miss out on those opportunities to spend less and get more.

4. Set Price Alerts

Not all Black Friday discounts are as amazing as you might think. Retailers sometimes raise the original price just so they can make the discount look bigger. To know which deals live up to the hype, set price alerts ahead of time for the products you plan to purchase during the holiday season.

You can do this with a price-tracking app or browser extension. Here are a few options:

Keepa

ShopSavvy

CamelCamelCamel

Honey

Slickdeals

Google Shopping

By setting price alerts, you can monitor the price of an item throughout the year. Price-tracking apps are a good way to save money any time of year, but especially during the holidays. Once Black Friday rolls around, you'll know the pre-sale cost of the items you want and how much they've been discounted.

5. Snag Early-Bird Discounts

Many of your favorite stores will open their doors to shoppers on Thanksgiving. If you don’t mind a Thanksgiving shopping trip, check the holiday hours of the stores on your shopping list. It’s worth checking the night before, too, in case the sale prices have already kicked in.

Don’t forget about online shopping, either. Many retailers will be offering early-bird discounts to online shoppers in the days leading up to Cyber Monday.

6. Prioritize Big-Ticket Items

Black Friday is usually a good time to buy the most expensive items on your wishlist. Expensive products tend to have bigger markdowns, so you can get the most bang for your buck if you buy them on sale.

If you’re looking for ideas, here are some of the best things to buy on Black Friday:

TVs

Smart home devices

Bedding

Video games and gaming consoles

Home appliances

Beauty products

Fitness equipment

Toys

7. Look for Outside-the-Box Deals

You can find more than just the traditional Black Friday items, like TVs and clothing, if you venture off the beaten path. For example, some stores offer discounts on groceries. Target, Walmart, and Amazon all ran grocery discounts on Black Friday 2024.

Subscription services may offer discounted plans. If you have a streaming service you already use, or that you want to try, find out if the provider is offering a yearly plan at a lower rate.

Gift cards are a deal opportunity not everyone knows about. Many retailers have gift card sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You could grab one for a retailer you like and use it later.

Make the Most of Black Friday Discounts

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or doing your holiday shopping on Black Friday, planning ahead makes it easier to save money. If you go with a shopping list, a budget, and knowledge of which products are truly discounted, you can score some nice deals on things you need.

This story was produced by Freedom Debt Relief and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.