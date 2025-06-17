50 Cent brings 50 Cent Action Channel to London

Many men, many, many, many, many men now have access to the 50 Cent Action Channel, as 50 Cent has officially launched it internationally. Deadline reports he brought the free ad-supported streaming television channel to London, making it the channel's first overseas home.

“You know, everybody loves London. If you’re from New York, or you’re a recording artist from America in general, the first stop and your first dose of international love is London," he told Deadline. “Being able to launch out here [in the UK] is big because I have a huge audience here that hasn’t been able to participate with us. Now they get a chance to see it.”

The 50 Cent Action Channel features a compilation of 50's favorite Lionsgate television series and films, his Power series and some behind-the-scenes footage.

50 says fans may eventually see original programs available on FAST. “There’s an opportunity for me to launch originals that wouldn’t even pitch out to the other networks,” he shared. “Creatively, I’ll make it and put it onto the platform. You know you’ll be ahead of the curve just following the culture.”

50 adds his hope is for the channel to "feel like a cable network," acknowledging the advantage he has with platforms on social media.

While he's aware that fans were introduced to him as 50 Cent, he says he's excited to executive produce more projects and continue to succeed outside of music.

He shares, “A lot of people stay in th[e] same space. They’re just known for that one thing that they’ve done great. But I can’t escape my passion for film and television, it just came through music first.”

