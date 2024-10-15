50 Cent announces first-ever Las Vegas residency, including New Year's Eve celebration

You can find 50 Cent not In Da Club, but in Vegas for his first-ever residency. The rapper/entrepreneur is performing six exclusive shows at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino over New Year's week.

Kicking off Dec. 27, 50 Cent: In Da Club will feature performances of hits including "In Da Club," "Candy Shop," "P.I.M.P." and "21 Questions," and will see 50 bring in 2025, before it all comes to a close on Jan. 4. All shows, except the New Year's Eve one, will start at 9 p.m. PT; the New Year's Eve celebration will begin at 10 p.m. PT.

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans," 50 said in a statement. "We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency."

Tickets go on sale Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/50CentVegas, with a Citi presale running from Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. PT. A presale for artist fans will start Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT, and presales for SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers as well as members of Caesars Rewards and Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program will begin Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales wrap up on Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

The dates for the 50 Cent: In Da Club residency are:

December 2024: 27, 28, 30, 31

January 2025: 3, 4

