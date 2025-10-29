The 30 most popular homes for sale in Tampa

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Tampa metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 16136 Donney Moor Ln, Spring Hill, FL 34610

- Views: 2,072

- List price: $470,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,386

- Price per square foot: $339.11

- See 16136 Donney Moor Ln, Spring Hill, FL 34610 on Redfin.com

#2. 8413 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33604

- Views: 1,587

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,812

- Price per square foot: $82.73

- See 8413 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 on Redfin.com

#3. 2353 Demaret Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698

- Views: 889

- List price: $825,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,934

- Price per square foot: $426.58

- See 2353 Demaret Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698 on Redfin.com

#4. 4347 9th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33713

- Views: 846

- List price: $364,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,330

- Price per square foot: $274.36

- See 4347 9th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33713 on Redfin.com

#5. 6026 12th Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34653

- Views: 765

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,762

- Price per square foot: $113.51

- See 6026 12th Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34653 on Redfin.com

#6. 30639 Tremont Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

- Views: 733

- List price: $399,950

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,846

- Price per square foot: $216.66

- See 30639 Tremont Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 on Redfin.com

#7. 11507 Robles Del Rio Pl, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

- Views: 715

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,609

- Price per square foot: $189.73

- See 11507 Robles Del Rio Pl, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 on Redfin.com

#8. 18312 Turning Point Dr, Lutz, FL 33549

- Views: 690

- List price: $1,198,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,976

- Price per square foot: $301.31

- See 18312 Turning Point Dr, Lutz, FL 33549 on Redfin.com

#9. 5530 29th St N St., Petersburg, FL 33714

- Views: 688

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,437

- Price per square foot: $187.89

- See 5530 29th St N St., Petersburg, FL 33714 on Redfin.com

#10. 1028 Tullamore Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

- Views: 672

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,832

- Price per square foot: $108.62

- See 1028 Tullamore Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 on Redfin.com

#11. 2602 E Emma St, Tampa, FL 33610

- Views: 648

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $171.81

- See 2602 E Emma St, Tampa, FL 33610 on Redfin.com

#12. 12111 Camp Creek Ln, Hudson, FL 34667

- Views: 633

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,284

- Price per square foot: $155.69

- See 12111 Camp Creek Ln, Hudson, FL 34667 on Redfin.com

#13. 15701 Springmoss Ln, Tampa, FL 33624

- Views: 617

- List price: $689,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,523

- Price per square foot: $273.44

- See 15701 Springmoss Ln, Tampa, FL 33624 on Redfin.com

#14. 2002 E 5th Ave, # 205 Tampa, FL 33605

- Views: 609

- List price: $383,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,204

- Price per square foot: $318.11

- See 2002 E 5th Ave, # 205 Tampa, FL 33605 on Redfin.com

#15. 10710 Foxtail Pasture Way, Tampa, FL 33647

- Views: 609

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,506

- Price per square foot: $208.86

- See 10710 Foxtail Pasture Way, Tampa, FL 33647 on Redfin.com

#16. 3107 W San Carlos St, Tampa, FL 33629

- Views: 603

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,575

- Price per square foot: $422.22

- See 3107 W San Carlos St, Tampa, FL 33629 on Redfin.com

#17. 30707 Wrencrest Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33543

- Views: 601

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,860

- Price per square foot: $80.65

- See 30707 Wrencrest Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33543 on Redfin.com

#18. 3603 E Mcberry St, Tampa, FL 33610

- Views: 600

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $173.61

- See 3603 E Mcberry St, Tampa, FL 33610 on Redfin.com

#19. 850 13th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33701

- Views: 582

- List price: $1,295,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,664

- Price per square foot: $353.44

- See 850 13th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33701 on Redfin.com

#20. 1243 Royal Oak Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698

- Views: 580

- List price: $388,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,560

- Price per square foot: $151.56

- See 1243 Royal Oak Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698 on Redfin.com

#21. 13313 Golf Crest Cir, Tampa, FL 33618

- Views: 580

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,608

- Price per square foot: $254.98

- See 13313 Golf Crest Cir, Tampa, FL 33618 on Redfin.com

#22. 1203 Beacon Hill Dr, Tampa, FL 33613

- Views: 579

- List price: $569,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,668

- Price per square foot: $341.13

- See 1203 Beacon Hill Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 on Redfin.com

#23. 2186 Waterside Dr, Clearwater, FL 33764

- Views: 577

- List price: $549,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,927

- Price per square foot: $284.90

- See 2186 Waterside Dr, Clearwater, FL 33764 on Redfin.com

#24. 19119 Mandarin Grove Pl, Tampa, FL 33647

- Views: 569

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,227

- Price per square foot: $215.37

- See 19119 Mandarin Grove Pl, Tampa, FL 33647 on Redfin.com

#25. 8735 Exposition Dr, Tampa, FL 33626

- Views: 562

- List price: $417,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,253

- Price per square foot: $333.52

- See 8735 Exposition Dr, Tampa, FL 33626 on Redfin.com

#26. 3011 E Ellicott St, Tampa, FL 33610

- Views: 562

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,805

- Price per square foot: $108.03

- See 3011 E Ellicott St, Tampa, FL 33610 on Redfin.com

#27. 9718 Fox Hollow Rd, Tampa, FL 33647

- Views: 558

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,904

- Price per square foot: $157.51

- See 9718 Fox Hollow Rd, Tampa, FL 33647 on Redfin.com

#28. 10704 Cory Lake Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

- Views: 546

- List price: $826,500

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,150

- Price per square foot: $262.38

- See 10704 Cory Lake Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 on Redfin.com

#29. 3457 50th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33714

- Views: 543

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,036

- Price per square foot: $221.04

- See 3457 50th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33714 on Redfin.com

#30. 20015 Bears Track Ln, Tampa, FL 33647

- Views: 543

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,355

- Price per square foot: $171.39

- See 20015 Bears Track Ln, Tampa, FL 33647 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.