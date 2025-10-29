The 30 most popular homes for sale in Panama City

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Panama City metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 708 Cactus Ave, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 305
- List price: $115,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,308
- Price per square foot: $87.92
#2. 123 Oleander Cir, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
- Views: 273
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,032
- Price per square foot: $382.75
#3. 9850 S Thomas Dr, Unit 205W Panama City, FL 32408
- Views: 238
- List price: $337,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 673
- Price per square foot: $500.74
#4. 338 N Bonita Ave, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 221
- List price: $185,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,765
- Price per square foot: $66.91
#5. 609 Sea Breeze Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
- Views: 214
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,046
- Price per square foot: $285.85
#6. 204 Verde Wood Cir, Panama City Beach, FL 32408
- Views: 207
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,933
- Price per square foot: $219.87
#7. 541 Blue Heron Dr, Panama City, FL 32404
- Views: 206
- List price: $305,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612
- Price per square foot: $189.21
#8. 505 Cactus Ave, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 205
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 736
- Price per square foot: $203.67
#9. 808 E 3rd St, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 195
- List price: $199,990
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,783
- Price per square foot: $112.16
#10. 2400 W 16th St, Panama City, FL 32405
- Views: 194
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,480
- Price per square foot: $179.05
#11. 314 Johnson Bayou Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
- Views: 188
- List price: $500,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,584
- Price per square foot: $193.50
#12. 620 Helen Ave, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 173
- List price: $290,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,647
- Price per square foot: $176.08
#13. 1615 Molitor Ave, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 169
- List price: $235,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,227
- Price per square foot: $191.52
#14. 1610 Rhode Island Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
- Views: 168
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,306
- Price per square foot: $136.60
#15. 1234 Dundee Ln, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
- Views: 165
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $222.68
#16. 16809 Lisbon Ave, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
- Views: 162
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,145
- Price per square foot: $432.31
#17. 710 Moore Cir, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 161
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,792
- Price per square foot: $125.26
#18. 2810 E 2 Nd Ct, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 155
- List price: $75,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 946
- Price per square foot: $79.28
#19. 2520 Sarasota Ln, Panama City, FL 32405
- Views: 153
- List price: $270,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,545
- Price per square foot: $174.76
#20. 106 Blue Sage Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
- Views: 149
- List price: $625,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,277
- Price per square foot: $274.70
#21. 2735 E 12th St, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 146
- List price: $115,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392
- Price per square foot: $82.61
#22. 4908 Meadow St, Panama City, FL 32404
- Views: 145
- List price: $159,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,274
- Price per square foot: $70.32
#23. 716 E Caroline Blvd, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 139
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,329
- Price per square foot: $298.89
#24. 630 Malaga Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
- Views: 138
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 912
- Price per square foot: $427.52
#25. 102 Johnson Bayou Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
- Views: 135
- List price: $669,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,307
- Price per square foot: $289.99
#26. 1615 Santa Anita Dr, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
- Views: 132
- List price: $370,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,738
- Price per square foot: $212.89
#27. 9902 S Thomas Dr, # 1231 Panama City Beach, FL 32408
- Views: 131
- List price: $330,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,262
- Price per square foot: $261.49
#28. 105 N Cove Terrace Dr, Panama City, FL 32401
- Views: 131
- List price: $245,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,572
- Price per square foot: $155.85
#29. 4203 Brewton Way, Panama City, FL 32404
- Views: 131
- List price: $440,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,142
- Price per square foot: $205.42
#30. 212 S Kimbrel Ave, Panama City, FL 32404
- Views: 130
- List price: $305,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,805
- Price per square foot: $168.98
