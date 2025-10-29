The 30 most popular homes for sale in Cape Coral

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Cape Coral metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 237 SW 48th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 768

- List price: $307,770

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,755

- Price per square foot: $175.37

- See 237 SW 48th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

#2. 2705 SE 18th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 657

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,803

- Price per square foot: $177.43

- See 2705 SE 18th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Redfin.com

#3. 15840 Key Grass Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33905

- Views: 589

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,269

- Price per square foot: $196.93

- See 15840 Key Grass Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Redfin.com

#4. 537 SE 1st Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 536

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,323

- Price per square foot: $173.85

- See 537 SE 1st Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33990 on Redfin.com

#5. 26 SW 15th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33991

- Views: 526

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,239

- Price per square foot: $192.05

- See 26 SW 15th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33991 on Redfin.com

#6. 1203 Ermine St, E Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

- Views: 510

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,011

- Price per square foot: $111.88

- See 1203 Ermine St, E Lehigh Acres, FL 33974 on Redfin.com

#7. 3729 13th St, W Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

- Views: 476

- List price: $214,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,409

- Price per square foot: $152.52

- See 3729 13th St, W Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 on Redfin.com

#8. 2003 SE 26th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 470

- List price: $545,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,493

- Price per square foot: $365.04

- See 2003 SE 26th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Redfin.com

#9. 3115 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916

- Views: 466

- List price: $199,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $92.36

- See 3115 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916 on Redfin.com

#10. 2114 SE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 458

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,546

- Price per square foot: $216.69

- See 2114 SE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 on Redfin.com

#11. 821 SE 41st St, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 444

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,532

- Price per square foot: $202.35

- See 821 SE 41st St, Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Redfin.com

#12. 707 SE 9th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 440

- List price: $319,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,711

- Price per square foot: $186.44

- See 707 SE 9th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 on Redfin.com

#13. 245 Hubbard Ave, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

- Views: 419

- List price: $225,100

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,616

- Price per square foot: $139.29

- See 245 Hubbard Ave, North Fort Myers, FL 33917 on Redfin.com

#14. 928 SW 36th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 417

- List price: $524,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,553

- Price per square foot: $205.25

- See 928 SW 36th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

#15. 3266 Royal Palm Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

- Views: 415

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,286

- Price per square foot: $128.30

- See 3266 Royal Palm Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Redfin.com

#16. 2513 Blackburn Cir, Cape Coral, FL 33991

- Views: 403

- List price: $537,888

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,386

- Price per square foot: $225.44

- See 2513 Blackburn Cir, Cape Coral, FL 33991 on Redfin.com

#17. 1732 SW 51st St, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 392

- List price: $700,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,236

- Price per square foot: $313.06

- See 1732 SW 51st St, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

#18. 2012 Wright St, Fort Myers, FL 33916

- Views: 371

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,595

- Price per square foot: $150.41

- See 2012 Wright St, Fort Myers, FL 33916 on Redfin.com

#19. 1526 NW 24th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33993

- Views: 362

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,850

- Price per square foot: $189.14

- See 1526 NW 24th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33993 on Redfin.com

#20. 1911 SE 40th Ter, # 201 Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 357

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,186

- Price per square foot: $226.81

- See 1911 SE 40th Ter, # 201 Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Redfin.com

#21. 3311 NW 2nd St, Cape Coral, FL 33993

- Views: 351

- List price: $624,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,806

- Price per square foot: $346.07

- See 3311 NW 2nd St, Cape Coral, FL 33993 on Redfin.com

#22. 3612 SE 5th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 347

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,455

- Price per square foot: $223.37

- See 3612 SE 5th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Redfin.com

#23. 11960 Champions Green Way, # 201 Fort Myers, FL 33913

- Views: 342

- List price: $205,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,317

- Price per square foot: $155.66

- See 11960 Champions Green Way, # 201 Fort Myers, FL 33913 on Redfin.com

#24. 115 Jackson Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

- Views: 341

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,673

- Price per square foot: $173.34

- See 115 Jackson Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 on Redfin.com

#25. 2601 Elva Pl, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

- Views: 341

- List price: $329,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,289

- Price per square foot: $144.12

- See 2601 Elva Pl, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 on Redfin.com

#26. 12899 Ivory Stone Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33913

- Views: 341

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,301

- Price per square foot: $169.45

- See 12899 Ivory Stone Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33913 on Redfin.com

#27. 2512 SE 20th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904

- Views: 340

- List price: $669,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,153

- Price per square foot: $311.15

- See 2512 SE 20th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 on Redfin.com

#28. 2816 SW 29th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 339

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,631

- Price per square foot: $245.25

- See 2816 SW 29th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

#29. 1311 SE 5th Ct, Cape Coral, FL 33990

- Views: 336

- List price: $559,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,996

- Price per square foot: $280.06

- See 1311 SE 5th Ct, Cape Coral, FL 33990 on Redfin.com

#30. 4916 SW 19th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914

- Views: 336

- List price: $569,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,716

- Price per square foot: $209.68

- See 4916 SW 19th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.