10 things that can derail your prescription refill, and what to do about it

Running out of your prescription medication can be frustrating, especially if you weren't expecting a delay. Sometimes, the problem is as simple as needing a new prescription. Other times, insurance requirements, refill timing, or pharmacy issues can slow things down.

Many prescription refill delays can be avoided or resolved with a few simple steps. Below, GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, covers how to refill your prescription, along with 10 common refill roadblocks and what you can do to get your prescription access back on track.

Key takeaways:

There are several ways to refill a prescription. You can start a refill through the pharmacy website or app, in-person at the pharmacy counter, or over the phone with an automated system.

Prescription refill delays can happen for many reasons, such as insurance limits, medication supply issues, or important safety checks. Your pharmacist can help identify the problem and explain what to do next.

If insurance is delaying your refill, check to see if paying out of pocket is an affordable option for you.

Planning ahead by checking with your insurance plan and talking with your healthcare team can help you get your prescription refill on time.

How to start a prescription refill

Starting a prescription refill is easier than you may think. There are typically several options to choose from, including:

In-person request: Go to the pharmacy counter to ask for a refill. In general, you will need your name, date of birth, and name of the prescription you want to refill. To make it even easier, you can also bring an old prescription label for reference.

Go to the pharmacy counter to ask for a refill. In general, you will need your name, date of birth, and name of the prescription you want to refill. To make it even easier, you can also bring an old prescription label for reference. Pharmacy website or app: Log into your account on your pharmacy's website or mobile app, if available. Find the prescription you need, then look for a button that likely says "refill," "order a refill," or "request a refill."

Log into your account on your pharmacy's website or mobile app, if available. Find the prescription you need, then look for a button that likely says "refill," "order a refill," or "request a refill." Pharmacy phone: Call the pharmacy directly. You can find the phone number on your prescription label or by searching online. In most cases, you can request a refill through an automated system or by speaking directly with a pharmacy team member. Be sure to have your prescription number ready, since they will probably ask for it. You can find this number on the prescription label.

Even though there are many ways to start a prescription refill, it doesn’t always mean the refill will go through. Continue reading below for common issues that can happen after you start a prescription refill.

1. You’re out of refills

If you’re out of refills, ask your pharmacist if they can send a refill request to your prescriber on your behalf. You can also call your prescriber’s office or submit a refill request through your patient portal if you have one. Be sure to let your prescriber know which pharmacy you’d like to use.

What if you’re out of medication and your prescriber isn’t available?

Running out of medication when your prescriber’s office is closed can be tricky. Your pharmacist may send a refill request, but your prescriber may not see or respond to it until they're back in the office.

If you can’t wait until the next business day, your pharmacist may check whether your prescriber’s office has an after-hours number or an on-call healthcare professional who can help. In some cases, the on-call healthcare professional may ask you to call them directly instead of the pharmacist.

If you’re completely out of your medication and can’t reach your prescriber, ask your pharmacist what you should do. Sometimes, your pharmacist can loan you medication until your prescriber responds — especially if missing a dose of your medication could put your health at risk. This loan is typically a short supply of medication. What the pharmacist can provide depends on the medication and your state’s pharmacy laws. When your prescription can be filled again, the pharmacy may give you a smaller amount to account for the medication you received early.

You can also use a telehealth service or visit a walk-in clinic to request a one-time prescription for certain maintenance medications. Be sure to bring your empty bottle or the name and dose of the medication with you for reference.

2. You’re going on vacation and need an early refill

If you’re going on vacation, you may need to refill your prescription before it’s due. Some insurance plans allow for a vacation override. A vacation override lets the pharmacy fill a prescription early since you’ll be traveling when your next refill is due.

Whether an override is available depends on your plan and the medication. Your insurance may also limit how often you can use a vacation override, such as only allowing two overrides per year. If the vacation override doesn’t go through, you may need to contact your insurance to see what your options are.

If you’ll be away for an extended period of time, ask whether your plan covers a larger supply. In some cases, your pharmacist may need to process multiple refills to provide enough medication for your trip. Your plan may also require you to use a preferred pharmacy for a larger supply.

Let your pharmacist know about your travel plans as early as possible. They’ll let you know what rules may apply to your prescription and what you can do to make sure you have enough medication for your trip.

Keep in mind: Filling large quantities at a single time is usually not an option for controlled substances. The rules for these prescriptions are much stricter, and pharmacists often can't legally dispense more than a certain amount of medication at one time. If you take a controlled substance, discuss your options for planning a vacation supply with your prescriber and pharmacist.

3. Insurance won’t cover your prescription

Your insurance may cover your first prescription fill, but you could run into coverage issues when it’s time for a refill. This can happen for several reasons, such as if you change insurance plans or your coverage changes at the start of a new enrollment year.

Here are common reasons your insurance may not cover a prescription refill and tips on how to fix each issue.

A table listing the common reasons an insurance may not cover a prescription refill, including tips on how to fix each issue. (Stacker/Stacker)

GoodRx

If insurance is not an option, you can see if discounts can make the medication more affordable. In many cases, this will allow you to get your prescription at a lower cost — without having to get approval from your insurance.

Another way to save is by applying for a patient assistance program if one is available and you qualify. If it's financially possible for you, talk to a pharmacist about paying out of pocket so there's no delay in starting your medication.

4. It’s too soon to fill your prescription

Insurance companies often limit how soon they will pay for a refill based on the amount of medication you last filled and the directions for taking it. This means your refill may not be covered until you’re within seven to 10 days or so of running out. The exact timing depends on your insurance plan and the medication.

If you’re already out of medication but your insurance says it’s too soon for a refill, there a few things you can check for:

Change in dosage: Make sure you're taking the same dose and number of doses per day that the pharmacy has on file. If your prescriber changed your dosage, the pharmacy may need an updated prescription. Once you have an updated prescription, the pharmacy can request an override from the insurance. But this doesn't always work, and results vary among insurance plans.

Make sure you're taking the same dose and number of doses per day that the pharmacy has on file. If your prescriber changed your dosage, the pharmacy may need an updated prescription. Once you have an updated prescription, the pharmacy can request an override from the insurance. But this doesn't always work, and results vary among insurance plans. Another supply: Check whether you have another bottle or package in another place where you keep medications. Ask your pharmacist when your last fill was, how much medication you should have received, and if someone else in your household may have picked it up. This can help you figure out where your prescription went.

Check whether you have another bottle or package in another place where you keep medications. Ask your pharmacist when your last fill was, how much medication you should have received, and if someone else in your household may have picked it up. This can help you figure out where your prescription went. Check another pharmacy: Your prescription may have been filled at a different pharmacy. Your insurance plan can provide you with this information. You can also contact your prescriber or other pharmacies you use to see if your prescription was filled elsewhere.

If insurance isn’t covering your prescription, ask your pharmacist about other options. If it’s within your budget, you may be able to pay out of pocket for enough medication to last until your insurance will cover the next refill. In this case, a discount card can help reduce your cost.

If you need an early refill because you’re traveling or your medication is lost, you may have other options. Find out how to handle these situations later in this article.

Keep in mind: This information doesn't apply to controlled substances (medications that can be habit-forming). Those prescriptions have much stricter rules around when you're allowed to fill them. The rules at each pharmacy may be different, so speak with your pharmacist to see how soon you are allowed to fill controlled prescriptions.

5. Your insurance has a quantity limit

Insurance companies may limit how much of a medication they will cover, even between refills. For example, some plans may cover a 90-day supply at any pharmacy for your first fill but limit future refills to a 30-day supply if your prescription is at a nonpreferred pharmacy. If you want to keep getting a larger supply, your plan may require you to use a preferred pharmacy. If your refill request is denied, ask your pharmacist or insurance company what your plan covers and whether you need to transfer your prescription to a preferred pharmacy.

Your plan may also limit the number of tablets you can refill each month or the amount of a topical medication, such as the tube or bottle size. Some medications, including controlled substances, may have additional limits for refills. Your pharmacist will likely let you know what is covered, but you can also check with your insurance by calling the number on the back of your insurance card or reviewing your summary of benefits.

If you are in need of a larger supply than your insurance allows, you have another option. Your pharmacist may be able to split your prescription two ways: one part of your prescription with insurance and the other part for the cash price (or under a discount). Keep in mind that your pharmacy may not be able to do this for controlled prescriptions. Ask your pharmacist about your options.

6. Your prescription interacts with your other medications

Sometimes a pharmacist may need to hold your refill because of a possible interaction. This is more likely to come up if any of your other medications or dosages have changed since your last refill.

Checking for interactions is one of the most important safety checks a pharmacist does while filling a prescription. Some interactions can cause severe side effects or life-threatening situations, especially as you get older. So if your pharmacist isn't filling a prescription due to a potential interaction, it's likely serious.

If your pharmacist finds an interaction risk, they'll likely contact your prescriber to make sure it's safe to fill. It also helps to make sure your pharmacist has an up-to-date list of everything you take. Be sure to include your prescription medications, dietary supplements, and over-the-counter medications. This may help your pharmacist find out if there is a real interaction risk. For example, if you no longer take a medication or are on a lower dose, they may not need to speak with your prescriber.

You can also contact your healthcare team if the pharmacy has been waiting for a response and you need treatment soon. Let them know the pharmacy is trying to reach them.

7. Your medication is on backorder

In some cases, the medication you need might be on backorder, or out of stock for a long time. A backorder means the medication's manufacturer isn't able to supply the medication to the pharmacy. But different pharmacies use different medication suppliers. If your usual pharmacy isn't able to order it due to a backorder, see if other nearby pharmacies have it available. If they have your medication in stock and your prescription is eligible, you can ask for a prescription transfer.

If a medication is out of stock but not on backorder, chances are the pharmacy can have it available the following business day. In the meantime, your pharmacist may be able to provide you with a partial prescription (e.g., a few days’ worth). This can help tide you over until the full order is available. So be sure to let them know if you don’t have enough medication on hand to last until your refill is available.

Good to know: Some backorders can last for weeks to several years. Ask your pharmacist if there's an expected time when your medication will be back in stock. If it's a long time or unknown, consider speaking with your healthcare team to see if there is an alternative treatment you can try in the meantime.

8. Your medication was discontinued

Medications may be discontinued for different reasons, including:

Safety concerns: Medications may be recalled due to new or serious risks.

Medications may be recalled due to new or serious risks. Manufacturing problems: A manufacturer may stop making a medication because of production or supply issues.

A manufacturer may stop making a medication because of production or supply issues. Business decisions: A company may discontinue a medication because of low demand or other business reasons.

A company may discontinue a medication because of low demand or other business reasons. Newer treatment options: A medication may be discontinued when other treatment options become available.

If your medication is discontinued, your pharmacist may contact your prescriber to request an alternative. You can also follow up with your healthcare team to let them know your medication is no longer available and ask about other treatment options. Often, there are other medications that work similarly and can be used in place of a discontinued medication.

9. You can’t see your prescriber to ask for a refill

Sometimes you may need a new prescription but can’t see your prescriber in time. For example, your prescriber may be booked for several weeks or you may have recently moved and haven’t found a new healthcare professional yet.

Start by calling your prescriber’s office. They may be able to approve a refill without an in-person visit or schedule a telehealth appointment. Another healthcare professional in the practice may also be available to look at your refill request. Whether you need an appointment can depend on the medication and your healthcare needs.

If you can’t reach your usual prescriber, ask your pharmacist about your options. Depending on the medication and laws where you live, they may be able to prescribe or loan you a short supply while you arrange an appointment.

Another option may be an online visit. For select medications, an online healthcare professional may be able to refill your prescription when appropriate. Be sure to have your current prescription label or medication list to avoid any confusion when it comes to the medication name and your current dosage. Availability and eligibility can vary by medication and location.

10. You lost your prescription medication

If you lose your medication, contact your pharmacy as soon as possible. Your pharmacist can check if you have any refills left. Depending on the prescription, they may need to contact your prescriber.

Insurance may not cover a refill if it’s too soon based on your last fill date. Ask your pharmacist if they can request a lost medication override with your insurance. You may also need to contact your plan directly to explain what happened. Your insurance may limit how often you can use this type of override.

If insurance won’t cover the replacement, ask your pharmacist about your options. If it’s affordable, you may be able to pay out of pocket for some or all of the medication until your next refill is covered.

Also, there may be extra rules for controlled substances. Depending on the medication and where you live, your pharmacist may need a new prescription or may not be able to replace the medication early. Ask your healthcare team what options are available rather than going without the medication or changing how you take it on your own.

Frequently asked questions

Can you cancel a prescription after it's been filled?

Yes, you can cancel your prescription at any time, even after it's been filled. As long as you don't pick up your prescription, your pharmacy can return it to its stock. And if you don't pick up your filled prescription within a certain time — such as within 10 days — your pharmacy will likely cancel the prescription for you.

How many days early can you refill a prescription?

It depends. In general, you can refill your prescription for noncontrolled substances up to seven days early. For controlled substances, the refill timing is stricter — typically one to two days early. Keep in mind that how early you fill your prescription can depend on several factors, such as insurance limits, state laws where you live, and pharmacy policies. Speak with your pharmacist to confirm how early you can fill a prescription.

Can you get a prescription refilled without seeing your prescriber?

Sometimes — if your prescriber approves it. Check with your pharmacy first to see if you have any refills left on your prescription. If not, a pharmacy team member can place a refill request with your prescriber. Sometimes, if you’ve had a long history with your prescriber and are on a consistent treatment plan, they may send a refill to your pharmacy without asking you to make an appointment. But if you haven't been seen by your prescriber in a while, they’ll likely deny your request and ask you to reach out to their office.

The bottom line

Many common prescription refill challenges at the pharmacy can be resolved through a few strategies, such as requesting an insurance override, obtaining a new prescription, or having a conversation with your prescriber. In some cases, you can get around refill issues by paying for the medication out of pocket or asking for a short supply from the pharmacy.

When in doubt, call your healthcare team for necessary prescriptions or approvals on refills. You can also talk to the pharmacist to see what your options are.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.