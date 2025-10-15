10 affordable US cities you’d never expect to love living in

Home isn’t just the house you’re living in—it’s the street, the neighborhood, and the city. When you’re looking for somewhere to live, it helps to research the city and the surrounding metropolitan area just as much as the individual real estate listings.

Many potential homebuyers seek a balance between affordability and a sufficient number of amenities. You don't have to move to New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago to enjoy everything a big city has to offer. Find a Neighborhood shares 10 cities that offer the best of both worlds.

Quick Housing Facts

To put the affordability debate in perspective, here are a few useful data points about the state of U.S. housing:

10 Surprisingly Affordable U.S. Cities

GOBankingRates, a leading financial publication, recently crunched some numbers and came up with the 50 most affordable U.S. cities with populations of at least 100,000 residents. Below are the 10 least-expensive cities on that list based on the cost of living for a median household in those cities.

1. Detroit, MI

Monthly cost of living: $2,485

$2,485 Median home price in metro area: $293,900

While the decline of the U.S. auto manufacturing industry hit Detroit especially hard during the Great Recession, the Motor City has shown incredible resilience. It’s pivoted to advanced manufacturing, as well as logistics, healthcare, and transportation. While living in the city limits is still incredibly affordable, home prices have been steadily rising in the latter part of 2025.

2. Akron, Ohio

Monthly cost of living: $2,619

$2,619 Median home price in metro area: $228,500

Like Detroit, another Rust Belt city, Akron has seen its core industries shift between the mid-20th century and the early years of the 21st century. Akron made its name as the Rubber Capital of the World, as Goodrich, Goodyear, and Firestone have been headquartered there at some point.

3. Birmingham, Alabama

Monthly cost of living: $2,703

$2,703 Median home price in metro area: $342,100

Once known as “Pittsburgh of the South,” Birmingham has seen many of its iron and steel mills since the mid-20th century. Healthcare and banking are two of the more prominent industries that power The Magic City in 2025.

4. Montgomery, Alabama

Monthly cost of living: $2,716

$2,716 Median home price in metro area: $243,700

Like Birmingham, Montgomery saw itself embroiled in more than a few clashes during the Civil Rights Movement. The riverfront city is now better known for advanced manufacturing and civil service positions.

5. Jackson, Mississippi

Monthly cost of living: $2,734

$2,734 Median home price in metro area: $264,100

Mississippi’s capital and most populous city features a number of high-profile, noteworthy museums and historic music landmarks. The Jackson area has attracted young families and professionals seeking affordable homes and mild weather.

6. Columbus, Georgia

Monthly cost of living: $2,740

$2,740 Median home price in metro area: $228,500

Home to massive Fort Benning, Columbus sits across the Chattahoochee River from Phenix City, Alabama. Columbus also offers Whitewater Express, the world’s longest urban whitewater rafting course.

7. Memphis, Tennessee

Monthly cost of living: $2,749

$2,749 Median home price in metro area: $299,900

Barbeque and blues are the first two things many people associate with Memphis, also known in some quarters as the birthplace of rock ‘n roll, thanks to Elvis Presley and Sun Studio. If you’re looking for an inexpensive place to live and don’t mind humidity, you might fall in love with the culture and feel of Memphis.

8. Toledo, Ohio

Monthly cost of living: $2,775

$2,775 Median home price in metro area: $208,300

The Glass Capital of the World on Lake Erie is also home to a number of plastics and metals manufacturers. Just down the road from Detroit, Toledo also boasts a strong presence in logistics, healthcare, and advanced energy.

9. Cleveland, Ohio

Monthly cost of living: $2,818

$2,818 Median home price in metro area: $243,400

The outdoor recreational activities in and around Cleveland can keep you and your family occupied for weeks and months on end during the spring, summer, and fall. When it gets cold, consider making a trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You can also rest easy knowing the city has conveniently located, world-class medical facilities.

10. Peoria, Illinois

Monthly cost of living: $2,821

$2,821 Median home price in metro area: $179,800

Peoria, in central Illinois, is home to heavy equipment firm Caterpillar, which underscores the area’s reliance on agriculture. Despite having the least expensive real estate on this list, Peoria has all the attractions, shopping, arts, and culture most families could ever want.

Dig Deeper with More Online Resources

Before closing up shop and moving to another city, it’s worth it to do more research on your preferred destination. A few things that might help are:

Local social media groups, where longtime locals can provide practical advice on moving to a new place.

Job hunting and exploration sites like Indeed and LinkedIn for finding new career opportunities.

Neighborhood and property search tools, which offer granular details and near-exhaustive data on popular streets and neighborhoods.

Moving to a new city can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, but conducting thorough research and being well-prepared will make the transition much smoother. Happy hunting!

This story was produced by Find a Neighborhood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.