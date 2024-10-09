Here are some easy-to-follow tornado safety tips

There have been tornado watches and warnings in our communities, so please follow these general tornado safety tips:

Pay attention to the emergency alert system in your area, as well as you local news or official social media accounts for updated emergency information.

Find shelter immediately, such as a safe and small interior room on the lowest level of your home, apartment, or building.

Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

Protect yourself by putting materials such as furniture and blankets around or on top of you.

While you’re driving in your vehicle:

If the tornado is visible, far away, and the traffic is light, you may be able to drive out of its path by moving at right angles to the tornado.

If you are caught by extreme winds or flying debris, park the car as quickly and safely as possible out of traffic lanes.

Stay in the car with the seatbelt on. Put your head down below the windows; cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat, or cushion if possible.

If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, leave your car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands.

Avoid seeking shelter under an overpass or bridge, which can create deadly traffic hazards while offering little protection against flying debris.

©2024 Cox Media Group