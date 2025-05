Win a Trip to Houston To See Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour

The Morning Hustle wants to send you and a friend to H-Town for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour!

Click Here for rules and a chance to win the Beyonce “Cowboy Carter” Grand Prize, including flights for two, hotel for the weekend, and tickets to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour in Houston on Saturday, June 28th.

One random winner will be chosen on Monday May 26th! Airfare, hotel, and tickets provided by Columbia Records.

