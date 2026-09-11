Remembering 9/11: 25 years later

0 of 27NYPD police officer Ken Radigan rubs his eyes after briefly sleeping in a pew at St. Paul's Episcopal Chapel, near the site of the World Trade Center attack, September 21, 2001 in New York City. The chapel served as a relief area for rescue workers. A woman lays a flower on the steps of the American Consulate September 14, 2001 in Sydney, Australia at a memorial for the victims of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. September 11, 2001. A woman prays at a memorial for the victims of the World Trade Center disaster September 15, 2001 in New York City's Union Square Park. Barbara Richardson cries at a memorial for victims of the World Trade Center disaster September 14, 2001 in Union Square Park in NYC. The World Trade Center towers collapsed September 11th after two hijacked commercial airliners slammed into it. Firefighters stand atop a fire engine with the flag draped casket of fellow fireman Lt. Dennis Mojica September 21, 2001 during a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. Firefighters salute during the funeral of New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge at St. Francis of Assisi Church September 15, 2001 in New York City. Judge died administering last rights to a fallen fire fighter. A German policewoman carries flowers to a memorial in front of the locked down American Embassy September 12, 2001 in Berlin. Tamrah Edwards cries at a memorial to victims of the World Trade Center September 14, 2001 in Union Square Park in New York City. The World Trade Center towers collapsed September 11th after two hijacked commercial airliners slammed into it. Hundreds of people gather at a memorial service for the victims of the World Trade Center disaster September 15, 2001 in New York City's Union Square Park. Grieving Americans pay their respects outside the U.S. Embassy September 13, 2001 in London after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the World Trade Center as part of a suspected terrorist attack on New York City and Washington DC Sept. 11, 2001. Firefighters carry the casket of New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge, past ladder company 24 September 15, 2001 in New York City. Judge died while giving the last rites to a fireman in the collapse of the World Trade Center. A woman is comforted as she mourns the victims of the World Trade Center disaster September 15, 2001 at a memorial in New York City's Union Square Park. Toni Ann Costa mourns the victims of the World Trade Center disaster September 14, 2001 at a memorial in Union Square Park in New York City. Young peoeple sing "God Bless America" at a memorial for the victims of the World Trade Center disaster September 15, 2001 in New York City's Union Square Park. Senate and House members hold a prayer vigil September 12, 2001 in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, D. C. in honor of those who died in Tuesday's terrorist attacks on the United States. Jane Gaffney and Nyle Cavazos-Garcia take part in a candle light vigil in Washington Square Park September 12, 2001 in New York City. The vigil was held in memory of people killed during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centers September 11. Americans pray during a memorial prayer service for the victims of the U.S. terrorist attacks September 14, 2001 at the Church of St. Ignatius in Singapore. People cover themselves with an American Flag on the US Capitol grounds during a candle light vigil to remember victims who lost there life in the recent terorist attacks September 12, 2001 in Washington DC. A woman brings flowers to a memorial set up at the New York Fire Department Ladder Company number 24 for Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge and others September 15, 2001 in New York City. People mourn victims of the World Trade Center disaster September 14, 2001 at a memorial in Union Square Park in New York City. The World Trade Center towers collapsed September 11th after two hijacked commercial airliners slammed into it. Firefighters hug while attending the funeral service for New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge, in front of the St. Francis of Assisi Church September 15, 2001 in New York City. Firefighters attend a funeral service for New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge, in front of the St. Francis of Assisi Church September 15, 2001 in New York City. New Yorkers have set up a monument with the words "to the victims of terrorist attacks" and a candlelight vigil with notes and gifts to commemorate the missing from the World Trade Center attack in Union Square in New York City on September 13, 2001. ©2026 Cox Media Group