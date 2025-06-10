99 Jamz Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

WEDR universal 2025

We have your chance to win tickets! Daytime oohs. Nighttime ahhs. This summer’s a blast from the past at Universal Orlando Resort. Relive classic moments from many of your favorite films in the daytime parade AND nighttime show on select dates.

You could win a prize package for (2) people, including:

• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks.

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle.

Register Below:

LEGAL NOTICE:

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World TM & © 2025 Universal Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

©2021 Cox Media Group