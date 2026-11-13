99 JAMZ Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Holidays at Universal

We have your chance to win tickets! It’s Holidays like never before at Universal Orlando Resort. With returning favorites and new festivities, this season is bigger, brighter, and merrier. Enjoy festive décor, food and drinks (for purchase), seasonal entertainment and more. Celebrate November 14 through January 3.

To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays at for your cue to call!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

You could win a Grand Prize for 2 people, including:

• 3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe theme parks

• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

• Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both nights

*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 1, 2026, or prize is forfeited. See Official Rules for more details.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/28/26–12/18/26. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays 7am–3pm for cue, call 1-888-550-9105, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

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