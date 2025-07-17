Jackson North Medical Center’s Back-to-School Bash & Community Health Fair!

Get ready for an exciting day of health, fun, and back-to-school giveaways at the Back to School & Community Health Fair, hosted by Jackson North Medical Center! This FREE community event is the perfect way to gear up for the school year while enjoying activities and resources for the whole family.

Featuring J Fresh from 99 JAMZ! Come meet J Fresh, Miami’s own from 99 JAMZ, live at the event! Don’t miss your chance to hang out with one of your favorite voices in hip hop and R&B.

📅 Date: Saturday, August 9th

🕘 Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Location: Jackson North Medical Center – Employee Parking Lot160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

✨ Note: All vaccinations, screenings, and giveaways are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis – so come early!

Event Highlights:

Pediatric Vaccinations

Biometric Screenings – Blood pressure & glucose checks

Free Backpacks & School Supplies (while supplies last)

Fun for Kids – Face painting, photo booth, balloon art, and a gaming truck

This event is proudly brought to you by Jackson North Medical Center, 99 JAMZ, and the We The Best Foundation.

Let’s kick off the school year strong – see you there!

