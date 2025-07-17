Don’t Miss South Florida’s Back-to-School Backpack Drives! There will be free backpack giveaways, school supplies, and more!

Get ready for the new school year with exciting community events featuring FREE backpacks, school supplies, giveaways, entertainment, music, and more!

First Day of School:

Broward County: Monday, August 11, 2025

Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Mark your calendars and join the fun as we gear up for a great school year!

July 26th, 12:00pm - 2:00pm

99 Jamz x We The Best Foundation Backpack Giveaway

The Licking South Perrine - 10918 SW 184th St. Miami, FL 33157

August 2nd, 10:00am - 1:00pm

New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway

New Mount Olive Baptist Church - 400 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

August 2nd 2:00pm - 4:00pm

99 Jamz x We The Best Foundation Backpack Giveaway

The Licking Miami Gardens - 17647 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Jackson Health

August 9th 9:00am - 1:00pm

99JAMZ x Jackson Health - Back to School & Community Health Fair

Jackson North Medical Center - 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

Back to School Jam

August 9th 12:00pm - 4:00pm

6th Annual Back 2 School JamFest

Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21 Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

City of North Miami

August 11th 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party

North Miami Public Library - 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161

©2023 Cox Media Group