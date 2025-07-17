Don’t Miss South Florida’s Back-to-School Backpack Drives!

Get ready for the new school year with exciting community events featuring FREE backpacks, school supplies, giveaways, entertainment, music, and more!
First Day of School:
- Broward County: Monday, August 11, 2025
- Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Mark your calendars and join the fun as we gear up for a great school year!
|July 26th, 12:00pm - 2:00pm
99 Jamz x We The Best Foundation Backpack Giveaway
The Licking South Perrine - 10918 SW 184th St. Miami, FL 33157
|August 2nd, 10:00am - 1:00pm
New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway
New Mount Olive Baptist Church - 400 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
|August 2nd 2:00pm - 4:00pm
99 Jamz x We The Best Foundation Backpack Giveaway
The Licking Miami Gardens - 17647 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
|August 9th 9:00am - 1:00pm
99JAMZ x Jackson Health - Back to School & Community Health Fair
Jackson North Medical Center - 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169
|August 9th 12:00pm - 4:00pm
6th Annual Back 2 School JamFest
Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21 Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
|August 11th 3:00pm - 7:00pm
The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party
North Miami Public Library - 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161
