Don’t Miss South Florida’s Back-to-School Backpack Drives!

There will be free backpack giveaways, school supplies, and more!

Back to School 2025 (lemoncitylive)

Get ready for the new school year with exciting community events featuring FREE backpacks, school supplies, giveaways, entertainment, music, and more!

First Day of School:

  • Broward County: Monday, August 11, 2025
  • Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Mark your calendars and join the fun as we gear up for a great school year!

July 26th, 12:00pm - 2:00pm
99 Jamz x We The Best Foundation Backpack Giveaway
The Licking South Perrine - 10918 SW 184th St. Miami, FL 33157
August 2nd, 10:00am - 1:00pm
New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway
New Mount Olive Baptist Church - 400 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
August 2nd 2:00pm - 4:00pm
99 Jamz x We The Best Foundation Backpack Giveaway
The Licking Miami Gardens - 17647 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Jackson Health

August 9th 9:00am - 1:00pm
99JAMZ x Jackson Health - Back to School & Community Health Fair
Jackson North Medical Center - 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

Back to School Jam

August 9th 12:00pm - 4:00pm
6th Annual Back 2 School JamFest
Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21 Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

City of North Miami

August 11th 3:00pm - 7:00pm
The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party
North Miami Public Library - 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161

