2024 Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways

Check out South Florida’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, featuring free turkeys and much more!
Locations listed below in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties:
|November 16th 9:00am - 12:00pm
5th Annual Miami Gardens Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway
Tipsee Spirits & Wine - 800 NW Miami Gardens Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
|November 23rd 10:00am - 1:00pm
Vee Boss & Company Turkey Giveaway
North Miami High School - 13110 NE 8th Ave., North Miami, FL 33161 (Inside gym)
|November 23rd 10:00pm - 1:00pm
Dare to Care / Faith Center Turkey Giveaway
The Faith Center - 5555 NW 95 Ave., Sunrise, FL 33351
|November 25th 10:00am - 1:00pm
Progressive Black Firefighters / Miami Gardens Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex - 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
