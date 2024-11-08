2024 Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways

Free turkey giveaways happening across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties!

Turkey Drive

Check out South Florida’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, featuring free turkeys and much more!

Locations listed below in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties:

Tipsee Turkey Drive

November 16th 9:00am - 12:00pm
5th Annual Miami Gardens Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway
Tipsee Spirits & Wine - 800 NW Miami Gardens Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33169


November 23rd 10:00am - 1:00pm
Vee Boss & Company Turkey Giveaway
North Miami High School - 13110 NE 8th Ave., North Miami, FL 33161 (Inside gym)


November 23rd 10:00pm - 1:00pm
Dare to Care / Faith Center Turkey Giveaway
The Faith Center - 5555 NW 95 Ave., Sunrise, FL 33351

Progressive flyer

November 25th 10:00am - 1:00pm
Progressive Black Firefighters / Miami Gardens Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex - 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056


