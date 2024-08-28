2024 High School Football Game of the Week!

It’s back! 99JAMZ presents the High School Football Game of the Week, showcasing teams from Broward and Miami-Dade counties! Join us on-site for all the live action, as these teams go head-to-head!

Stop by the 99JAMZ tent at every game for your chance to win FREE University of Miami merchandise, courtesy of the We The Best Foundation!

8/31 at 7pm: Miami Central H.S. vs. Miami Edison Senior H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.

Miami Central H.S. vs. Miami Edison Senior H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium. 9/6 at 7:30pm: Carol City H.S. vs. Miami Northwestern H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.

Carol City H.S. vs. Miami Northwestern H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium. 9/14 at 7pm: Dillard H.S. vs. Boyd Anderson H.S. at Dillard High School.

Dillard H.S. vs. Boyd Anderson H.S. at Dillard High School. 9/20 at 7pm: Dillard H.S. vs. Miramar H.S. at Dillard High School.

Dillard H.S. vs. Miramar H.S. at Dillard High School. 9/20 at 7:30pm: Miami Central Senior H.S. vs. American Heritage H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.

Miami Central Senior H.S. vs. American Heritage H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium. 9/27 at 7pm: Deerfield Beach H.S. vs. Blanche Ely H.S. at Deerfield Beach High School.

Deerfield Beach H.S. vs. Blanche Ely H.S. at Deerfield Beach High School. 9/27 at 7:30pm: Homestead H.S. vs. Miami Southridge H.S. at Homestead High School.

Homestead H.S. vs. Miami Southridge H.S. at Homestead High School. 10/4 at 7:30pm: Northwestern H.S. vs. Miami Central H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.

Northwestern H.S. vs. Miami Central H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium. 10/11 at 7pm: Chaminade-Madonna H.S. vs. St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. at Chaminade-Madonna High School.

Chaminade-Madonna H.S. vs. St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. at Chaminade-Madonna High School. 10/19 at 7pm: Blanche Ely H.S. vs. Dillard H.S. at Dillard High School.

Blanche Ely H.S. vs. Dillard H.S. at Dillard High School. 10/24 at 7pm: South Dade H.S. vs. Coral Gables H.S. at South Dade High School.

Sponsored by the US. Army- Be All You Can Be!





©2023 Cox Media Group