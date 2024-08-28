2024 High School Football Game of the Week!

2024 Football Game of the Week

It’s back! 99JAMZ presents the High School Football Game of the Week, showcasing teams from Broward and Miami-Dade counties! Join us on-site for all the live action, as these teams go head-to-head!

Stop by the 99JAMZ tent at every game for your chance to win FREE University of Miami merchandise, courtesy of the We The Best Foundation!

  • 8/31 at 7pm: Miami Central H.S. vs. Miami Edison Senior H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.
  • 9/6 at 7:30pm: Carol City H.S. vs. Miami Northwestern H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.
  • 9/14 at 7pm: Dillard H.S. vs. Boyd Anderson H.S. at Dillard High School.
  • 9/20 at 7pm: Dillard H.S. vs. Miramar H.S. at Dillard High School.
  • 9/20 at 7:30pm: Miami Central Senior H.S. vs. American Heritage H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.
  • 9/27 at 7pm: Deerfield Beach H.S. vs. Blanche Ely H.S. at Deerfield Beach High School.
  • 9/27 at 7:30pm: Homestead H.S. vs. Miami Southridge H.S. at Homestead High School.
  • 10/4 at 7:30pm: Northwestern H.S. vs. Miami Central H.S. at Traz Powell Stadium.
  • 10/11 at 7pm: Chaminade-Madonna H.S. vs. St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. at Chaminade-Madonna High School.
  • 10/19 at 7pm: Blanche Ely H.S. vs. Dillard H.S. at Dillard High School.
  • 10/24 at 7pm: South Dade H.S. vs. Coral Gables H.S. at South Dade High School.

Sponsored by the US. Army- Be All You Can Be!


©2023 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!