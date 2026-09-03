'Zombies' star Carla Jeffery dies at 33

Carla Jeffery arrives at the world premiere of Disney's 'Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires' at El Capitan Theatre on July 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Maya Dehlin/Getty Images)

Disney star Carla Jeffery has died, according to a statement shared on her official Instagram by her talent management company. She was 33.

The actress was known for her role in the Zombies franchise.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old," Carla Alexander of Alexanders Talent Management wrote in the statement.

Alexander went on, "Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room."

She added that Jeffery was "more than a client; she was family."

"Our hearts are with Carla's family and loved ones during this devastating time," Alexander continued. "We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

ABC News has reached out to Jeffery's rep.

Details about the actress's death have not been revealed.

In a statement, Disney Entertainment Television said: "Carla Jeffery’s extraordinary talent, warmth and spirit left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of working with her. She had a rare gift for connecting with audiences, and her performances brought joy to millions. We will remember Carla for her generosity, her humor and the genuine light she brought to those around her. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, her castmates and collaborators, and the countless fans whose lives she touched."

Many across Hollywood and beyond, including her fellow Disney stars, took to the comments section of the post, sharing their disbelief over the news.

"Carla. The sweetest person I have ever met. I love you," Jeffery's Zombies co-star Milo Manheim commented.

Chandler Kinney, who starred in Zombies 2 and Zombies 3 with Jeffery, wrote, "[T]he brightest shining light in any room she walked into. the kindest person you'd ever meet. the most beautiful soul. this doesn't feel real."

Born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, Jeffery's first film role was in the 2006 film Phat Girlz.

She had a role on Nickelodeon's iCarly in 2008 and also portrayed Keysha Black in the television series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In 2011, she appeared on Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie, and appeared on Shake It Up the following year.

After appearing on several more shows, including Scream Queens and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, she landed the role of Bree in the first Zombies film in 2018.

She went on to star in Zombies 2 and Zombies 3, as well as voicing Bree in several Zombies re-animated shorts.

ABC News' Juwon Funes contributed to this report.

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