Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke talk season 2 of 'Scrubs' revival

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison appear in this image from season 2 of 'Scrubs' revival. (Sergei Bachlakov/Disney)

We are scrubbing in for another season of Scrubs.

Season 2 of the revival series kicks off Thursday night on ABC and ahead of the new season, some of the cast spoke with ABC News Digital about what fans can expect.

"I'm really excited for fans to see what we've got cooked up for them," Faison told ABC News Digital. "I know they are, too. I know Zach (Braff) and Sarah (Chalke) are, too."

In season 1 of the Scrubs revival, fans saw the return of J.D. (Braff) as the chief of medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital and reuniting with Turk (Faison), Elliot (Chalke) and other staffers.

Additionally, the season saw J.D., Turk and Elliot mentoring a new generation of residents like Tosh (Ava Bunn).

"It's fun watching the young actors take on the roles. It's fun sort of being the older mentor in both real life and in the story of the show," Braff said.

He added, "The show used to be focused on the interns and now, it's focused on the teachers."

Chalke said, "We feel like we won the lottery with all those kids because they're as nice human beings as they are talented."

Bunn said it meant a lot to her and the new cast to see the loyal fan base of Scrubs embrace the new cast and the revival, adding that Braff, Faison and Chalke have been "welcoming and supportive."

She also said that she is excited for fans to see all the new plot lines that are explored in season 2, especially how the residents at Sacred Heart are navigating their roles.

"It's been really cool to watch the characters grow together," Bunn said.

She added, "There's so many fun things that pop up this season. I wish I could tell you all of them right now, but there's just a lot of fun new things happening in the hospital that I'm excited for people to see."

The revival for Scrubs aired in February after it was announced in 2024 that a continuation of the hit show was being developed by show creator Bill Lawrence for ABC and 20th Television.

Scrubs originally aired for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010 and followed the medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, including interns, doctors and other employees, from the point of view of Braff's character.

The two-episode series premiere of the second season of the Scrubs revival airs Thursday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

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