Which states are most interested in country music? Does your state love country music? Google has the answer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) George Strait and Chris Stapleton perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Google Trends is a Google website that tracks the most popular search terms daily. We recently looked up which states had the most interest in country music in the last 12 months. The results may surprise you.

These are the states that Google Trends says have the most interest in “Country Music” in the last 12 months

These are the states with the most interest in country music in the last 12 months - ranked 1-50

Tennessee Kentucky South Carolina West Virginia South Dakota Montana Wyoming Alabama North Dakota North Carolina Arkansas Mississippi Vermont Nebraska Ohio Iowa Indiana Wisconsin Maine Missouri Pennsylvania Delaware Oklahoma Idaho Kansas Louisiana Minnesota Texas New Mexico New Hampshire Arizona Virginia Michigan Georgia Colorado Florida Oregon New Jersey Alaska Utah Illinois Washington Maryland Rhode Island Nevada Massachusets California New York Connecticut Hawaii

What stands out to you about this list? Let us know by leaving a comment below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.