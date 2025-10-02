Which states are most interested in country music?

Does your state love country music? Google has the answer

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) George Strait and Chris Stapleton perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Google Trends is a Google website that tracks the most popular search terms daily. We recently looked up which states had the most interest in country music in the last 12 months. The results may surprise you.

These are the states that Google Trends says have the most interest in “Country Music” in the last 12 months

These are the states with the most interest in country music in the last 12 months - ranked 1-50

  1. Tennessee
  2. Kentucky
  3. South Carolina
  4. West Virginia
  5. South Dakota
  6. Montana
  7. Wyoming
  8. Alabama
  9. North Dakota
  10. North Carolina
  11. Arkansas
  12. Mississippi
  13. Vermont
  14. Nebraska
  15. Ohio
  16. Iowa
  17. Indiana
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Maine
  20. Missouri
  21. Pennsylvania
  22. Delaware
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Idaho
  25. Kansas
  26. Louisiana
  27. Minnesota
  28. Texas
  29. New Mexico
  30. New Hampshire
  31. Arizona
  32. Virginia
  33. Michigan
  34. Georgia
  35. Colorado
  36. Florida
  37. Oregon
  38. New Jersey
  39. Alaska
  40. Utah
  41. Illinois
  42. Washington
  43. Maryland
  44. Rhode Island
  45. Nevada
  46. Massachusets
  47. California
  48. New York
  49. Connecticut
  50. Hawaii

What stands out to you about this list? Let us know by leaving a comment below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.

