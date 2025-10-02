Which states are most interested in country music?

Google Trends is a Google website that tracks the most popular search terms daily. We recently looked up which states had the most interest in country music in the last 12 months. The results may surprise you.
These are the states with the most interest in country music in the last 12 months - ranked 1-50
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- South Carolina
- West Virginia
- South Dakota
- Montana
- Wyoming
- Alabama
- North Dakota
- North Carolina
- Arkansas
- Mississippi
- Vermont
- Nebraska
- Ohio
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Wisconsin
- Maine
- Missouri
- Pennsylvania
- Delaware
- Oklahoma
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Texas
- New Mexico
- New Hampshire
- Arizona
- Virginia
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Colorado
- Florida
- Oregon
- New Jersey
- Alaska
- Utah
- Illinois
- Washington
- Maryland
- Rhode Island
- Nevada
- Massachusets
- California
- New York
- Connecticut
- Hawaii
