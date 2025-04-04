Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon hunts demons in the horror-action limited series.

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Watch people search for true love connections in season 3.

Devil May Cry: The animated series is based on the popular video game franchise.

Pulse: A young ER doctor is promoted to chief resident in the new series.

Hulu
Dying for Sex: Michelle Williams stars in the true story about a woman who explores her own desires after she's diagnosed with cancer.

Movie theaters
A Minecraft Movie: Jack Black stars in the live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!