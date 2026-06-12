Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Hulu
Alice & Steve: A friendship turns to a feud in this wrong-com miniseries.
Prime Video
Every Year After: Need a new romance series? Watch this new show set over many years in a scenic lake town.
Netflix
Sweet Magnolias: The fifth season of the romance series makes its premiere.
Starz
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: The fifth and final season of the series debuts.
Movie theaters
Disclosure Day: Steven Spielberg returns with his latest film about extraterrestrial life.
Stop! That! Train!: RuPaul stars in this original comedy movie.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
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