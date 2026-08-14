Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

My Brilliant Career: This new series is based on the 1979 film and the Miles Franklin novel of the same name.

Tires: Season 3 of the comedy show starring Shane Gillis makes its debut.

Prime Video

Reacher: Jack Reacher returns in season 4 of the action series.

HBO Max

Lanterns: This new DC Studios series follows the superhero Green Lantern.

Movie theaters

The End of Oak Street: Anne Hathaway continues her incredible year by starring in this sci-fi survival film.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie: The popular animated children's TV series makes the jump to the big screen.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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