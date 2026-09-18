Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
ABC, Disney+
Dancing with the Stars: Watch both episodes of the two-night premiere of the reality competition series.
Prime Video
Neagley: This new action crime series is a spinoff of the popular show Reacher.
Apple TV
Slow Horses: The sixth season of the British spy thriller stars Gary Oldman.
Netflix
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story: Check out this new installment in Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series.
Comedy Central
South Park: The 28th season of the adult animated series makes its debut.
Movie theaters
Resident Evil: This horror movie from Weapons director Zach Cregger is based on the video game franchise.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
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